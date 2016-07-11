By Andrea Shalal
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 Raytheon Co
on Monday said it saw bright prospects for continued
sales of its Patriot air defence missile systems, citing strong
interest among its 13 operator countries in adding a 360-degree
AESA radar to their existing systems.
The U.S. government last year gave permission for Raytheon
to export the new radar to countries that have Patriot missile
defence systems. Raytheon says the new radar gives the system a
360-degree view of potential threats, makes it more reliable to
operate, and lower its operating and maintenance costs.
Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon's Integrated Defense
Systems business, said regular meetings by Patriot operators to
decide on potential software and hardware upgrades meant the
weapons system would continue to adapt to evolving threats.
"Patriot today is stronger than it's ever been, and I
believe our future is brighter than it's ever been," Kremer told
Reuters at the Farnborough International Airshow.
Kremer declined to provide any detailed estimates on how
many 360-degree active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar
units the company could sell, but all 13 countries that operate
the current system are potential candidates.
He said Raytheon was keeping a close eye on developments in
Germany, which last year chose Lockheed Martin Corp's
rival MEADS system to replace its Patriots, in the hope that the
decision could still be reversed.
The German defence ministry last week notified lawmakers
that it might not finish negotiations with Lockheed and local
units of Europe's multinational missile firm MBDA about the
MEADS system before year-end, raising questions over whether the
deal could be finished before national elections in 2017.
Germany announced it would use the MEADS system to replace
its Patriot system bought in the 1980s, but set up demanding
performance milestones that the companies must meet to retain
the contract.
Kremer said Raytheon was convinced that Patriot offered
Germany a more reliable and proven system that would also be
cheaper to operate and modernise in the future than MEADS.
"The Germans have ... set up very strict gates or
checkpoints along the way that they have to meet, both
contractually and technically. This is the first indication that
some of those things may be challenging," he said.
