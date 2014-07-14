(Refiles to correct dateline to Farnborough from Paris)
By Tim Hepher and Victoria Bryan
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 Airbus will kick
off the Farnborough Airshow with up to 100 commitments for its
revamped A330neo wide-body jet, industry sources said, deepening
a contest with Boeing for up to $250 billion of orders at the
core of the long-haul jet market.
After months of speculation, the European planemaker will
on Monday unveil an upgrade of its popular but ageing A330,
powered by Rolls-Royce engines and offering 14 percent in
fuel savings. Airbus Group declined to comment.
The upgraded A330 is Airbus's attempt to prolong the life of
its profitable twin-aisle jet, as the European company tries to
preserve market share against Boeing's much newer 787
Dreamliner.
The A330 has enjoyed a resurgence of sales because of delays
in deliveries of Boeing's technically ambitious but
temperamental carbon-fibre jet, but it is in need of a refresh
to keep selling.
Analysts say it also plugs a potential future gap in the
Airbus wide-body jet portfolio after poor sales of its A350-800
- the minnow of the next-generation A350 family whose
development looks set to be halted or suspended as a result.
The commercial debut of two models called A330-800neo and
A330-900neo, first reported by Reuters, heads a busy schedule of
announcements on day one of the show, at which Boeing could hit
back promptly with new sales of its 787 Dreamliner.
Analysts have until now generally predicted a low-key show,
because of steadily growing fears of airline overcapacity.
But industry sources gathering for the July 14-20 event said
evidence pointed to well over 500 orders or commitments ranging
from a 100-plane lessor deal to a single plane for Fiji. It may
not be immediately apparent, however, how many orders are new.
Malaysia's AirAsiaX has campaigned for an A330neo
to save on fuel bills but is seen likely to exchange any new
order against at least part of its 38 outstanding
current-generation A330s.
Boeing begins the week with a clear advantage after gaining
703 gross orders up to July 8, or 649 after cancellations,
against Airbus's end-June total of 515 gross orders and 290 net.
SALES DRIVE
Executives from across the world suspended preparations for
the show to watch the World Cup final on Sunday, some of them
puzzled by 90 minutes of uncompromising deadlock. But their own
week-long contest starting on Monday was likely to be full of
fireworks.
After an intense sales drive in recent weeks, Airbus is
expected to outpace its U.S. rival by about two to one at the
air show - but not without losing a shoot-out on prices.
Boeing's newest customer, UK airline Monarch Airlines, looks
set to confirm it defected from Airbus after a tough competition
for 30 jets worth some $3 billion, first reported by Reuters.
Qatar Airways may finalise a $19 billion order for 50 Boeing
777-9X 406-seat airliners and place an order for 25 or more
Airbus A320-family aircraft, industry sources said.
Boeing will also be hoping to secure a long-awaited order
for its 737 MAX from lessor ILFC, recently acquired by Dutch
lessor AerCap, which may also order 50 Airbus A321
aircraft.
Other major leasing companies such as Air Lease Corp
, CIT Leasing, BOC Aviation and others are
shopping this week, industry sources said.
Doubts over the future of the A350-800 have meanwhile left
Airbus with the problem of converting 34 remaining orders.
Hawaiian Airlines, until now seen as an obstacle to the
change, told Reuters last week it would look at the A330neo.
But Aeroflot, which has eight on order, remained
non-committal.
"Concerning the A330-neo, we know about this aircraft ... We
are researching and we will see what happens," Chief Executive
Vitaly Savelyev told Reuters.
The 250-300 seat market is the largest segment of the
wide-body jet market by volume and represents 4,520 aircraft
worth more than $1 trillion over the next 20 years, according to
Boeing's latest market forecast, published last week.
Airbus believes its A330neo series can achieve at least
1,000 of those orders, but Boeing says the market opportunity is
closer to 400 planes and even then, only for a short period.
Still, the cheaper A330neo is expected to spark increased
price competition for small wide-body jets.
"The A330neo could potentially offer the right mix of
fuel-burn reduction and lower acquisition cost ... Less clear is
whether the economics and timing will be sufficient to sway
customers from the 787 this time," said Rob Morris, head of
consultancy at Flightglobal Ascend, in a report being published
at the show.
Visitors hoping to see the star attraction of the defence
side of the show, the Lockheed Martin F-35, were
disappointed when organizers said it would miss its debut on
Monday. America's newest combat jet, grounded after an engine
fire, could appear by the end of the week.
(Additional reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Andrea Shalal, Jack
Stubbs; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)