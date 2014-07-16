FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 Airbus
and Boeing were set to resume their multi-billion dollar
battle over new plane orders on day three of the Farnborough
Airshow, with hopes reviving that Qatar Airways would firm up a
deal for 50 Boeing 777X planes.
While the Gulf airline has played down the prospect of
finalising the potential $18 billion deal this week, analysts
say negotiations can move on quickly at the world's biggest
aerospace industry gathering of the year.
GE, which would provide engines for the planes, said
on Tuesday it was confident that Qatar Airways' so-called
"letter of intent" for the planes would turn into a firm order.
Boeing declined to comment.
Airbus has so far racked up around $60 billion of orders and
commitments at the July 14-20 air show in southern England, far
outstripping Boeing, helped by the launch of a revamped, more
fuel-efficient version of its twin-aisle A330 model.
However, Boeing began the show with a clear advantage over
its European rival after gaining 703 gross orders up to July 8,
or 649 after cancellations, against Airbus's end-June total of
515 gross orders and 290 net.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)