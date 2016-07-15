(Corrects date to July 15)
* Airbus, Boeing upgrade long-term demand forecasts
* But orders at Farnborough show slower than expected
* Record order backlog seen vulnerable to cancellations
By Tim Hepher
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 When a freak
English summer storm flooded exhibition halls at this week's
Farnborough Airshow, the stiff-lipped announcer told sodden
aerospace executives: "Please do not panic: we will not evacuate
at this stage."
It was a message meant to reassure, but not exactly
guaranteed to inspire confidence.
After a chaotic and storm-ridden show, "keep calm and carry
on" is also the message from the world's major jetmakers as they
cling to bullish long-term forecasts despite economic and
political concerns overshadowing aviation markets.
Airbus, Boeing and Embraer all
upgraded their demand forecasts this week. But orders were
slower than some expected, with several airlines said to be
holding off making decisions.
"People ask if this is showing the end of the cycle. I just
have to say that ... we are on track as an industry for another
good sales year and certainly on track for some really
impressive delivery numbers," said Boeing marketing
vice-president Randy Tinseth.
As Farnborough organisers rued their inadequate weather
preparations, order announcements flowed in corporate chalets.
But they were reliant on a few players such as AirAsia boss
Tony Fernandes, and some analysts say there are signs that while
the jet industry remains standing, the roof is starting to leak.
That is especially true of wide-body long-haul jets, with
the market struggling to absorb deliveries later this decade.
Although Airbus started the show with a high-profile order
of A350 jets from Virgin Atlantic and Boeing expanded its 787
Dreamliner presence in China, there were relatively few orders
for the industry's big jets, and none for the Boeing 777.
According to Deloitte, Farnborough and its sister Paris air
show, held every other year, have produced an average of just
over a quarter of annual airplane orders over the past decade.
That suggests this year's event might have produced close to
400 deals to be on trend. Instead, the total of firm deals was
216, though still-provisional ones would more than double that.
WEIGHING THE RISKS
Now, the greater test is whether orders will hold intact and
whether manufacturers can learn from past mistakes on production
and deliver their record backlog of jet orders smoothly.
Deloitte says 13 percent of the industry's massive order
book is vulnerable to deferral or cancellation but that
jetmakers are cushioned by backlogs which have swelled to 6-10
years from 3-5 years, thanks in part to deliberate overbooking.
Several industry sources say the second half of that backlog
is flimsier than the first and that many buyers have more
flexibility than planemakers would like to admit publicly.
"Are they orders or cheap options? That is what we are going
to find out," said Richard Aboulafia of U.S.-based Teal Group.
Although manufacturers say deferrals have not yet risen,
industry sources say they are spending more time monitoring
customers to watch for any risk to near-term deliveries.
The S&P Aerospace and Defense index rose 1 percent in the
past week, slightly underperforming a 1.6 percent market rise.
"People are twitchy, but they are not quite sure why they
are twitchy because there isn't much evidence to support it,"
said Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris.
Still, the trade part of the show opened and closed with
reminders of deeper political and economic risks to jet demand,
which is sensitive to business confidence and consumption.
Britain's David Cameron opened the show as prime minister
only to find his departure from office, following a referendum
defeat, accelerated when Theresa May emerged as his successor.
Two weeks after Britain's decision to leave the European
Union, online travel bookings to and from the UK remain down,
according to online travel agent Tripsta. Any prolonged dip
could unsettle jet buyers with large UK coverage like Emirates.
News late Thursday of a truck attack in France, killing over
80 people, also tragically underscored security risks cited by
some executives, worried too about Middle East instability,
tensions between the West and Russia and weak Latin American
economies.
However, Airbus sales chief John Leahy said the industry had
coped with a series of shocks. Only one - the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks in the United States - made an appreciable dent in a
long-term trend of air traffic doubling every 15 years, he said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)