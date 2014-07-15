BRIEF-Surge Energy announces $37 mln Sparky Area acquisition
* Surge Energy Inc announces $37 million core sparky area acquisition; upward revision to 2017 guidance; increased dividend
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 U.S. leasing company Intrepid Aviation announced an order on Tuesday for six Boeing 777-300ER aircraft valued at $1.9 billion at list prices.
The company has an option to purchase an additional four 777 aircraft, Boeing said at the Farnborough Airshow. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Mark Potter)
* U.S. Army awards Leidos tactical unmanned aircraft systems prime contract