(Adds quotes, details)
By Conor Humphries
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 Qatar Airways has
agreed to acquire up to 10 percent of Latin America's largest
airline LATAM Airlines, in a $613 million deal that
requires the consent of existing shareholders at the Chile-based
carrier, the two companies said on Tuesday.
The deal follows Qatar Airways' purchase last year of 15
percent of British Airways owner International Airlines Group
, which like Qatar and LATAM is a member of the Oneworld
airline alliance.
The move is part of a rapid global expansion by the
Doha-based airline, which is due to talk to Italian carrier
Meridiana later on Tuesday about the proposed purchase of a 49
percent stake.
"As a leading airline in Latin America, and key member of
Oneworld, this investment provides potential opportunities for
Qatar Airways' global network, alongside our successful
investment in IAG," Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker
told a media briefing at the Farnborough Airshow.
The two airlines said they had signed a subscription
agreement that provides for Qatar Airways to acquire up to 10
percent of LATAM's total shares following a capital increase.
LATAM must hold an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting by
Sept. 2 to propose a capital increase of $613 million through
the issuance of new shares at $10 per share, the companies said
in a statement.
"In addition to strengthening our financial position, it
will allow us to explore new opportunities for connectivity with
Asia and the Middle East" LATAM chief executive Enrique Cueto
said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter)