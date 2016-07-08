By Andrea Shalal
| RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 8
RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 8 Lockheed Martin
Corp's F-35 fighter jets made their first appearance at
the world's largest military air show on Friday, in what U.S.
and British generals described as part of a larger drive to
bolster NATO's defenses in Europe.
Six F-35 jets, including one owned by Britain, were on
display at the Royal International Air Tattoo, drawing cheers
from huge crowds two years after engine trouble and a fleetwide
grounding prevented their international debut at the show.
One F-35 jet flight simulated refueling in midair, another
showcased the aircraft flying with the F-22 Raptor fighter jet,
also built by Lockheed, and a third showed how the jets can
hover and land vertically.
U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein told
reporters the flights were meant to send a strong signal to
Russia and other possible foes about NATO's resolve.
"This is a message to anyone internationally about what we
bring to the fight with our coalition partners," he said, adding
that the new jets' ability to gather and share intelligence
represented the future of warfare.
The flights came as NATO leaders agreed to deploy military
forces to Eastern Europe and increase air and sea patrols to
reassure allies who were once part of the Soviet bloc following
Russia's seizure of Crimea from Ukraine.
Launched 15 years ago, the world's largest weapons program
was plagued for years by cost overruns and technical challenges,
but with more than 180 F-35 jets now flying it is finally
hitting its stride.
Production costs are coming down, the U.S. Air Force is
poised to declare an initial squadron of jets ready for combat
later this year, and new customers including Belgium and
Switzerland are interested in buying the planes.
Lockheed is building three variants of the plane for the
U.S. military, Britain, Turkey, Australia, Italy, Denmark,
Norway, the Netherlands, Israel, Japan and South Korea. It
expects to sell 3,000 jets in coming decades, with production
expected to peak at around 170-180 airplanes a year around 2023,
according to Lockheed officials.
The U.S. Marine Corps last week launched a second
operational squadron of jets, and will send an initial squadron
of 10 jets to Iwakuni, Japan, in January, said U.S. Lieutenant
General Jon Davis, deputy Marine Corps commandant for aviation.
"This programme is maturing. We're building mass and
velocity, capability and confidence," Davis said in an
interview.
Minister of Defence Procurement Philip Dunne said Britain
was on track to declare an initial operational capability of the
F-35 jets in 2018, and they would be deployed at sea once the
new Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier was done.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)