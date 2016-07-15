By Andrea Shalal
| FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 After 15 years of
cost overruns and technical delays, the Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 fighter jet is now knocking out "enemy" forces in
combat exercises and surviving attacks in a way that even U.S.
military officials say they did not expect.
The new stealthy warplane wowed crowds at two UK air shows
over the past week, showing off its capabilities in what U.S.
officials say is part of a larger drive to boost NATO's defences
and counter growing threats around the world.
But the real work is going on behind the scenes, including a
series of combat exercises involving the more than 185 jets
already delivered to the U.S. Marines Corp, Air Force and other
countries such as Norway, Britain, the Netherlands and
Australia; live fire weapons testing; and serious planning for
how to use the jets in combat if needed.
There is some convincing to be done.
Critics say the F-35, at just under $100 million per plane,
is far more costly than alternatives; that it will initially
lack the ability to fire certain weapons and that it may be less
capable in dogfights than older models.
But U.S. officials argue the plane's sophisticated fusion
technology will let it spot enemy jets from such a distance that
it never get into an actual dogfight, and that its cost will
drop to around $85 million by 2019, stepping up competition with
rivals such as Boeing Co F/A-18 and Eurofighter.
Pentagon acquisition chief Frank Kendall, who once described
plans by his predecessors to buy three different F-35 models
before they had been fully developed as "acquisition
malpractice," said the programme had clearly turned a corner.
The Marine Corps' first operational squadron of 10 F-35B
jets, which can take off from shorter runways and land like a
helicopter, will move permanently to Iwakuni, Japan, in less
than six months, to be joined by six more jets in June 2017 when
the USS Wasp amphibious ship arrives in the region.
"I can't wait to get the airplane out to the Pacific,"
Lieutenant General Jon Davis, deputy commandant for aviation,
told Reuters in an interview. "It's tailor-made for that part of
the world with its fifth generation capability and its
expeditionary capabilities to land on a small ship or strip, and
flow back and forth between those."
Davis says the F-35s are doing far better in combat
exercises than expected, achieving so-called "kill ratios" of 24
to zero, and surviving every sort of simulated enemy attack.
"It is like watching a velociraptor going through.
Everything in its path is killed," he told reporters.
"CONTINUOUS INVESTMENT"
Lockheed is building three variants of the F-35 for the U.S.
military and 10 countries that plan to buy the jets: Britain,
Australia, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Turkey,
Israel, Japan and South Korea. The U.S. portion of the programme
alone is slated to cost $379 billion, with a total of 3,000 jets
to be fielded around the world in coming years.
Davis said the jets were ready for combat now if needed, a
message echoed by Air Force General Hawk Carlisle, commander of
Air Combat Command, which expects to declare an initial squadron
of 12 F-35A jets ready for combat as early as next month.
Davis said the Marines were working on logistics for future
missions and trying to ensure that small-deck carriers had
enough bandwidth to take full advantage of the F-35's extensive
data-gathering and sharing capabilities.
Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who runs the F-35
programme for the Pentagon, said the jets' appearances at the UK
air shows and other milestones were helping demonstrate to
critics that the F-35 was more than "a paper airplane."
He said the world's largest weapons programme was still
working through some software glitches, but was "on the right
track" to complete its development programme in late 2017. He
said it was likely take a real combat deployment or deterrence
mission to dispel negative impressions after years of bad news.
"When we actually have the airplane out there ... and people
realize how much of a leap in technology it is, then and only
then will people start to realize that all the time and energy
put into it is really worth it," Bogdan said in an interview.
He said the jets' performance in exercises like Red Flag
showed that onboard radar sensors and electronic warfare
equipment would give them a huge edge in future wars. While
one-third to one-half of other aircraft would routinely be
"killed" during tough exercises, no F-35s had been downed, he
said.
The U.S. military is expected later this summer to review a
series of upgrades planned for the jets over an eight-year
period, that will cost just under $5 billion and add further
weapons to the jet's capabilities - including the Small Diameter
Bomb II built by Raytheon Co.
Pentagon acquisition chief Kendall told reporters the work
was necessary to ensure the F-35 kept its technological edge as
potential foes raced to develop technology that could defeat it.
"We can't be complacent about that," he said. "We have to
stay ahead of that, and that requires continuous investment."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)