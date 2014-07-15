FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 U.S. military officials have lifted a fleetwide grounding order for Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets, but will maintain some operating restrictions on the jets given an ongoing investigation into a massive engine failure last month, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Discussions are still under way about whether the decision will clear the way for the newest U.S. warplane to travel to Britain to make its international debut at the Farnborough air show, the sources said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)