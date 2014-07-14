FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 The U.S. and UK
militaries are "not giving up" on bringing the Lockheed Martin
F-35 Joint Strike Fighter to Britain for a high-profile
air show this week, the Air Force general who heads the program
told reporters on Monday.
U.S. Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall said the United
States and other countries involved in the multinational F-35
program remained committed to the program despite the June 23
failure of the jet's Pratt & Whitney engine that has
grounded the entire F-35 fleet.
Kendall said he remained hopeful the grounding order could
be lifted in time to bring jets to the Farnborough air show that
began Monday and runs through Sunday, but said no decision had
been made at this point.
He said there was growing evidence that the failure of the
engine - triggered by excessive rubbing in the third stage of
Pratt's F135 engine - was not a systemic, design flaw affecting
the whole fleet. But he said officials were still trying to
understand why the engine broke up.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)