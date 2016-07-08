RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 8 Data about Pratt &
Whitney's F135 engine will be integrated into the computerised
logistics system used to service the Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 fighter jet by November, the president of Pratt's
military engines business said on Friday.
Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp, has been
providing data about the engine to Lockheed software engineers,
and is standing by to test the new software, Bennett Croswell,
who heads the Pratt unit, told Reuters in an interview.
Lockheed's F-35 fighter jet is seeing marked improvements
after years of technical issues and cost overruns, but the jet's
highly complex Autonomic Logistics Information System, or ALIS,
has continued to prove challenging, officials say.
Adding the engine data will mark a key milestone for the
system, which includes more lines of software code than the
actual jet.
U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force officials told reporters at
the Royal International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military
airshow, that the ALIS system still needed work, but was already
performing well enough to support deployments of aircraft.
Marine Corps Lieutenant General Jon Davis, deputy commandant
for aviation, said the current version of ALIS had worked fine
since the Marines declared an initial squadron of jets
combat-ready a year ago.
"Our turnaround times are within reason," he said, referring
to the system's ability to facilitate repairs and maintenance of
the jets. "It's not slowing us down at all."
Croswell said engine data was available to F-35 technicians
outside the ALIS system, and even at-sea deployments of the
aircraft had gone smoothly without the engine data being fully
integrated into the ALIS system.
Lockheed now expects to complete the new software version of
ALIS - which is due to include the engine data - by October or
November, instead of August, as initially planned.
U.S. Air Force General Hawk Carlisle, who heads Air Combat
Command, on Monday said software delays in the ALIS system were
"not a limiting factor" in his decision on whether to declare an
initial squadron of F-35 jets ready for combat.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Brown)