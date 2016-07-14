FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 Low-cost airline Norwegian has ordered 30 longer-range versions of the Airbus A321neo aircraft, upgrading part of an existing order for 100 A320neo jets, Airbus said on Thursday.

The switch to the A321LR for 30 of the 100 jets on order makes Norwegian the first low-cost carrier to order the long-distance version of the A321neo, due to enter service in 2019.

The announcement confirms a switch first reported by Reuters on July 10. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)