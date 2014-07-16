The Airbus Industrie A380 aircraft performs a manoeuvre during its display at the 2014 Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, southern England July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

FARNBOROUGH England Aircraft, engine manufacturers and suppliers are announcing new business at this week's Farnborough Airshow, the world's largest.

Here are some highlights:

> Airbus (AIR.PA) launches new A330neo with U.S. lessor Air Lease Corp (AL.N) as launch customer with a memorandum of understanding for 25 A330-900neo aircraft.

> Airbus also signs firm order for 60 A321neo aircraft with Air Lease Corp.

> Boeing (BA.N) confirms an order with Monarch Airlines for 30 737 MAX 8 jets that will see the British airline ditch current supplier Airbus.

> Canada's Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) signs an agreement with Chinese carrier Zhejiang Loong Airlines Co Ltd for 20 of its CSeries jets.

> Bombardier also receives an order for two CSeries jets from Abu Dhabi-based Falcon Aviation Services LLC.

> Alcoa Inc (AA.N) signs 10-year supply agreement with Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), under which it will supply parts for Pratt engines.

> Raytheon (RTN.N) to extend work of Britain's Sentinel R1 spy plane by three years to 2018 as part of 1.1 billion pound investment announced by Prime Minister David Cameron that will also see UK Typhoon fighter jets get next-generation E-Scan radar.

> Lessor AerCap (AER.N) says it is exercising options for an additional 50 Airbus A320neo planes in its first major order since taking over peer ILFC.

> Regional aircraft maker ATR receives an order from Denmark's Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) for up to 75 ATR 42-600 planes.

> Boeing gets an order from China's Okay Airlines for six 737 MAX 8 planes and four 737-800 aircraft.

> Boeing says lessor Avolon commits to buying six 787-9 aircraft and five additional 737 MAX 9 planes.

> Engine maker GE Aviation (GE.N) lands its largest ever maintenance deal with a 12-year pact with Emirates [EMIRA.UL] to maintain, repair and overhaul new GE9X engines destined for the Boeing 777X.

> Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company announces a deal for seven Superjet 100 aircraft with Kazakh airline Bek Air.

> Engine maker CFM International SA (SAF.PA) wins an order from airline easyJet Plc (EZJ.L) for 270 engines for its Airbus A320 and A320neo planes.

> Airbus wins order for 115 aircraft from Japanese lessor SMBC Aviation Capital including 110 A320neo and five A320ceo planes.

> Airbus wins order from BOC Aviation, the aircraft leasing arm of Bank of China Ltd (601988.SS), for 36 A320ceo and seven A320neo planes.

> Boeing wins 26-plane deal with Air Lease Corp including six 777-300ER twin-aisle jets and 20 737 MAX 8 aircraft

> Airbus signs a memorandum of understanding with aircraft lessor CIT (CIT.N) to become a launch customer for the A330neo model, including 15 A330-900neo planes and five A321ceo aircraft.

> Boeing gets order for 10 787-9 Dreamliner planes from U.S. leasing company CIT.

> Airbus has clinched a deal with Malaysia's AirAsia (AIRA.KL) for 50 A330neo jets.

> Brazil's Embraer signs a letter of intent with Azul Brazilian Airlines for 30 of its E195-E2 jets as well as a further 20 purchase rights. (EMBR3.SA)

> Japan's Mitsubishi secures a definitive agreement to buy up to 10 Mitsubishi Regional Jets (MRJ) from Myanmar-based carrier Air Mandalay.

> ASL Aviation signs a letter of intent to buy up to 10 of Lockheed Martin Corp's (LMT.N) LM-100J commercial freighters as the launch customer for the new turbo-prop airplanes.

> Air Mauritius AIMK.MZ signs a tentative deal to buy four A350-900 planes from Airbus and lease two more from AerCap.

> China's Hainan Airlines (600221.SS) says it plans to order 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes worth $5.1 billion at list prices.

> Boeing finalises two orders for 787-9 Dreamliner planes with lessor MG Aviation worth $499 million at list prices.

> Thailand's Nok Air firms up two orders for Bombardier's Q400, while an existing African customer signs a letter of intent for five CSeries planes. Another undisclosed customer adds seven conditional orders for the CSeries and six purchase rights.

> Qatar Airways finalises an order for 50 Boeing 777-9 X planes worth around $19 billion at list prices, and takes out an option for another 50.

> South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines (020560.KS) expands its maintenance ties with UTC Aerospace Systems with a 10-year deal involving the evacuation slides aboard the airline's Airbus A380 superjumbos.

> U.S. aircraft leasing firm CIT Group (CIT.N) agrees a deal for Rolls-Royce (RR.L) Trent 7000 engines to power 15 Airbus A330-900neo planes it recently ordered.

(Compiled by Jason Neely; Editing by Mark Potter)