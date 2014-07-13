LONDON, July 13 Executives at aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney said a fault on the engines for Bombardier's CSeries planes was to do with a seal in the oil system and not to do with the low pressure turbine.

The company, a division of United Technologies Corp, makes the engine for Bombardier's CSeries narrow-body plane, but the aircraft has been grounded since late May after a major engine failure in testing.

"The issue is a seal problem in the oil system. The fan-drive gear system is rock solid," Pratt Commercial Engines President David Brantner told journalists at a briefing ahead of the Farnborough air show.

Bombardier hopes to dominate the 110- to 149-seat plane market with the CSeries, built with lightweight composite materials and other technologies designed to reduce fuel burn, noise and operating costs.

Separately on Sunday, Pratt's Canadian unit signed a deal for its PWC150C turboprop engine to power the new MA700 regional turboprop aircraft being launched by AVIC Xi'an Aircraft Company of China. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)