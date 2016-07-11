FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 (Reuters) -
* British aero engine-maker Rolls-Royce signed a
partnership deal with Microsoft Corp. to use digital
technology to better interpret engine data to help airline
customers cut costs
* The pair's collaboration will extend the reach of
Rolls-Royce's Totalcare engine servicing product by analysing
engine data to minimise fuel, maintenance and disruption costs
for airlines
* Singapore Airlines is acting as airline development
partner
* Rolls-Royce senior vice-president of services Tom Palmer
says in the current environment a 1 pct fuel saving is
equivalent to a cost saving for an airline of $250,000 per
aircraft per year
* New system will be built on Microsoft's Azure cloud
platform
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)