July 14 Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company
announced a deal for seven Superjet 100 aircraft with Kazakh
airline Bek Air at Britain's Farnborough Airshow on Monday.
Sukhoi will deliver three of the long-range, 103-seat
airliners in 2015 and four in 2016, the planemaker said in a
statement.
The SSJ100 is a regional jet designed, developed and built
by Sukhoi Civil in partnership with Alenia Aermacchi, part of
Italy's Finmeccanica.
Bek Air, which flies 14 routes in Kazakhstan carrying up to
500,000 passengers annually, plans to expand its domestic
network and establish routes to Russia, Asia and the Middle
East.
