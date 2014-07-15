FARNBOROUGH, England July 15 The supply of
Russian titanium to aircraft manufacturers Airbus and
Boeing will not be affected by the deterioration of
East-West relations over the Ukraine crisis, the Russian deputy
trade minister said on Tuesday.
"Our colleagues are worried regarding the supply of titanium
... We met here with Boeing. They once again asked us to confirm
that we will honour contracts relating to VSMPO-Avisma
corporation. We confirm," Russia's Interfax news agency reported
Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade Yuri Slyusar as saying on
day two of the Farnborough Airshow.
VSMPO, the world's largest titanium producer, has been
reported to meet 40 percent of titanium products demand at
Boeing and 60 percent of demand for Airbus, although Slyusar
said there was nothing to suggest the figures were that high.
The metals supplier, which is 25 percent owned by Russian
state defence conglomerate Rostec, whose CEO Sergei Chemezov was
made the subject of Western sanctions in late April for Russia's
role in the Ukraine crisis, confirmed on Monday it had extended
its supply contract with Boeing until 2022.
Tensions over the Ukraine crisis, which has driven relations
between Russia and the West to their lowest point since the Cold
War, have been highly visible at Farnborough this year. Russia
is not displaying any military hardware and a number of its
delegates were unable to attend after failing to receive British
visas.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Mark Potter)