FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10 British Prime
Minister David Cameron is likely to finalise multi-billion
dollar deals with Boeing on Monday to buy nine P-8A
Poseidon maritime patrol planes and to upgrade 50 Apache
helicopters, two industry sources said on Sunday.
Cameron is expected to announce the deals at the opening of
the Farnborough Airshow in southern England.
Spokespeople for the prime minister and Britain's Ministry
of Defence declined to comment.
Britain announced its intention to buy the submarine-hunting
P-8A planes in November to plug a gap in its defences that has
existed since 2010, when it ditched the Nimrod, built by
Britain's BAE Systems.
Cameron said last month he would step down as prime minister
once his ruling Conservative Party had chosen a successor,
following a referendum in which Britain voted to leave the
European Union. Cameron had campaigned for staying in the EU.
Britain's Minister for Defence Procurement Philip Dunne said
on Friday the "Brexit" vote did not change the country's
commitment to the NATO military alliance and that it was "not
retreating into its shell".
