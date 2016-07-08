RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 8 U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein said on Friday he saw no sign that Britain was retreating from its NATO commitments or from its strong defence ties to the United States following its June 23 vote to leave the European Union.

"I've heard no one talking about backing off an inch" from commitments to the NATO alliance, Goldfein told reporters at the Royal International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military airshow.

Goldfein added it was too early to make predictions about the long-term effects of the British referendum decision.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Gareth Jones)