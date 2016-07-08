RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 8 U.S. Air Force
Chief of Staff General David Goldfein said on Friday he saw no
sign that Britain was retreating from its NATO commitments or
from its strong defence ties to the United States following its
June 23 vote to leave the European Union.
"I've heard no one talking about backing off an inch" from
commitments to the NATO alliance, Goldfein told reporters at the
Royal International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military
airshow.
Goldfein added it was too early to make predictions about
the long-term effects of the British referendum decision.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Gareth Jones)