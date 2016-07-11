FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 The U.S.
government must complete work on several specific foreign arms
sales requests to demonstrate its efforts to accelerate the pace
and predictability of the export process, the Pentagon's chief
weapons buyer said.
"We have taken a number of steps to improve the rate, speed,
pace and predictability of our export control processes. They
are still cumbersome," U.S. Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall
said.
Kendall said U.S. weapons remained in high demand, but many
other countries were rapidly developing and expanding their
weapons capabilities. U.S. policy-related delays in approving
U.S. arms sales were a growing concern in some areas, such as
drones, he said.
"At this point, I think the advantages the U.S. has are
still pretty strong. I'm not sure if they'll remain that way,"
he told reporters at the Farnborough International Airshow.
"With some systems, unmanned aircraft for example, policy
matters start to affect the process, including the length of
that process," he said. "We've made some progress there, but we
still need to move some specific deals through to show that
that's real."
Kendall declined to comment specifically on fighter jet
sales to Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain that have stalled in the
approval process, triggering growing frustration among those
countries, and said those deals remained "under consideration."
U.S. military and industry officials have become
increasingly vocal about the need to improve the arms sales
process given years-long delays in the multibillion-dollar
fighter sales to the Middle East.
Heidi Grant, deputy undersecretary of the U.S. Air Force,
weighed in on Sunday, citing growing frustration among the key
U.S. allies in the Gulf about delays in the process.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)