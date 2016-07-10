By Andrea Shalal
| FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10 A top U.S. Air
Force official on Sunday urged the U.S. government to speed up
its consideration of long-standing bids by Qatar, Kuwait and
Bahrain to buy U.S. fighter jets, citing growing frustration
among the key U.S. allies in the Gulf about delays in the
process.
Air Force Deputy Undersecretary Heidi Grant said she was
trying to reassure officials in those countries that
Washington's failure to approve billions of dollars of U.S. arms
sales to them would not alter the strong bilateral air
force-to-air force relationships that exist.
"I would like to see a decision soon," Grant told Reuters in
an interview on the eve of the Farnborough Airshow in southern
England. Grant said she "absolutely" saw growing frustration
among officials in the three countries, which have asked to buy
a variety of U.S. fighter planes.
"It's caused us to do more to reassure them that this one
transaction should not impact the larger relationship ... that
they are very valued partners," Grant said. "Hopefully the delay
in this decision to move forward isn't going to have any
impact."
Grant said the three requests were still being worked on "at
the highest levels of our government." She declined to comment
on what was holding up the decisions.
All three arms sales have stalled amid concerns raised by
Israel that equipment sent to Gulf states could fall into the
wrong hands and be used against it, and by the Obama
administration's desire to integrate arms sales decisions into
its broader decision-making on military aid to the Gulf.
The Pentagon and State Department have both have signed off
on the sale of 36 F-15 fighter jets to Qatar and 24 F/A-18E/F
Super Hornets to Kuwait, both built by Boeing Co, as well
as a number of Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighter jets to
Bahrain.
Grant joins other senior military officials and lawmakers
who have weighed in in recent months to urge the White House to
move forward on the arms sales requests, some of which have been
in work for years.
The sale to Kuwait is worth about $3 billion and the one to
Qatar is probably close to $4 billion, according to sources
familiar with the matter. The value of the Bahrain deal was not
immediately available.
U.S. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus last month warned the U.S.
Navy could see the cost of new F/A-18E/F Super Hornets rise
unless the government approves foreign sales of the jets soon.
Mabus said he was frustrated by delays in approving the sale
of the Boeing jets to a close U.S. ally.
Senior U.S. officials have said they are keen to see the
Boeing F-15 and F/A-18 production lines in St. Louis, and the
Lockheed F-16 line in Fort Worth, Texas, continue, and do not
want to foreclose options on fourth-generation aircraft.
(Editing by Mark Potter)