FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 The U.S. Air Force
has developed a new framework for assessing the resilience of
its satellites that should allow it to start the acquisition
process for more military communication and missile detection
satellites this autumn, a senior official said at the
Farnborough Airshow this week.
Lockheed Martin, Boeing Co, Northrop Grumman
Corp and Raytheon Co are keeping a close eye on
these satellite programs, which could be worth billions of
dollars and represent the first big new business opportunities
in the military space market for some time.
U.S. officials have grown increasingly concerned about the
need to protect their military satellites - which are critical
to being able to identify targets, navigate, communicate and
operate drones - given the growing use of electronic jammers and
other threats.
Winston Beauchamp, the U.S. Air Force deputy undersecretary
for space, told Reuters that officials had developed a new set
of criteria over the past year to help military leaders
determine their options for more satellites.
The Air Force had previously looked at the options for
follow-on satellites in both programs but until now had not
included specific criteria for their resilience, or their
ability to operate in the face of "hostile action or adverse
conditions," such as electromagnetic interference.
Beauchamp said senior Pentagon leaders last week endorsed
the work done so far on the framework and further work planned
before it is presented to Defense Secretary Ash Carter for
approval in the fall.
Once that decision is made, the Air Force hopes to begin the
long-awaited acquisition process to buy follow-on satellites for
the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) system built by
Lockheed Martin for protected satellite communications,
and new missile warning satellites, also currently built by
Lockheed under the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) program.
Work was already underway on the acquisition strategy for
each of the two programs so they could begin shortly after the
resilience decision this autumn, Beauchamp said.
The U.S. Air Force was also focused on increasing
coordination and planning among allies for its space operations,
as well as more multilateral wargaming and work on developing
rules of engagement and joint concepts of operations.
"We are thinking more broadly about how to conduct
operations in a joint manner," Beauchamp said. "In the past it
was tacked on at the end. But we'd like to find a way to shift
the planning to the left in a number of areas."
