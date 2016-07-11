German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 Virgin Atlantic signed a deal to buy 12 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft as part of a $4.4 billion order which will help the British-based airline modernise its fleet.
The airline, 51 percent-owned by its billionaire founder Richard Branson and 49 percent-owned by U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines, said the new aircraft would be powered by Rolls-Royce engines and that it would own eight of the aircraft and lease four of them.
Virgin Atlantic CEO Craig Kreeger said the airline still had options over six A380 jets and continued to consider that aircraft for its fleet in future. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
ANKARA, May 13 Seventeen people were killed and 13 injured when a bus carrying Turkish tourists crashed near the southwestern holiday town of Marmaris, a local governor said on Saturday.