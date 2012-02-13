SINGAPORE Feb 13 Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific's Chief Executive is hopeful for a recovery in lackluster cargo markets to begin in the second half of the year, barring any fresh economic upsets.

"It doesn't look like in the next few months that there is much sign of a pick-up," John Slosar told a media briefing on Monday the eve of the Singapore Airshow.

"I would hope maybe in the second half of this year things would start to look better, but that would very much depend on the economy and especially the big economies."

Cathay Pacific is one of the world's biggest carriers of air cargo, a market seen as a sensitive barometer of global trade. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)