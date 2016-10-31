* More than 10 new carriers since rules relaxed 2013
* Strong demand for planes, pilots; influential backers
* Domestic passenger traffic up 8.2 pct in 2015
* Focus on 2nd, 3rd-tier city travel market
* Jet makers, analysts vigilant on haste, price competition
By Brenda Goh
ZHUHAI, China, Nov 1 China's appetite for planes
and pilots is building up, whetted by a slew of new airlines
launched in the last three years as local governments, private
firms and larger carriers fight for a share of the country's
fast-growing domestic travel market.
More than 10 Chinese carriers have begun flying since
Beijing's aviation regulator relaxed a six-year suspension on
new airlines licences in 2013. They now operate or have ordered
at least 100 jets made by Europe's Airbus Group, U.S.
giant Boeing Co and Embraer SA of Brazil.
Such breakneck expansion might give cause for alarm in
mature aviation markets. But China's new breed of carrier is
focusing on second and third-tier Chinese cities that have
gleaming, newly built airports that helped stoke an 8.2 percent
rise in domestic China passenger traffic in 2015, according to
the International Air Transport Association.
While state carriers like Air China ,
China Eastern Airlines and China Southern
Airlines dominate for now, the newcomers
have deep-pocketed backers like conglomerate HNA Group, plus
support from local authorities as well as Air China itself.
"By 2020 we want to have 40-50 planes," said Lan Yu, brand
manager at Guangxi Beibu Gulf Airlines, a newcomer set up by the
government of southwestern Guangxi province and Tianjin Airlines
in 2015. Tianjin Airlines is a unit of HNA, an aviation and
shipping giant with more than $100 billion in assets that itself
is expanding fast into the hotel trade overseas.
Guangxi Beibu will fly 13 Embraer E190 regional jets and
three Airbus A320s to 28 Chinese cities by the end of 2016, Lan
said. With average seat occupancy of more than 90 percent since
flights began, Lan said the carrier was already profitable.
Aircraft makers like Boeing welcome the newcomers,
provided they are financially sound.
"We obviously look a little more closely at new airlines to
make sure we account for the risk, but we're not seeing any
issues with the ones that have started up in China," said Darren
Hulst, Boeing Commercial Airplane's managing director of
marketing for Northeast Asia.
"We assess the funding that they have, the access to
financing that they have, and then from a going-concern
perspective, some of these carriers that have started, how are
they performing, are they generating profits?"
PRICE WAR?
As well as the newcomers already up and running, at least
another 10 airlines have applied for air operator certificates,
according to company statements and local media reports. At the
end of last year, China had 48 passenger airlines, up from 36 at
the end of 2012, according to data from the Civil Aviation
Administration of China (CAAC).
Along with racking up aircraft orders, the new airlines are
also advertising pay packages up to 50 percent higher than their
established rivals as they find it tougher to lure staff, said
general manager of Hong Kong-based crew recruitment firm Smile
Aviation Sherrie Luo.
Hongtu Airlines, based in the southwestern city of Kunming,
is offering Airbus A320 pilots monthly salaries of up to
$25,500, according to advertisements on Smile Aviation's
website. Pilots heading to China Eastern can expect up to
$18,500 a month.
Some industry experts caution that China's blossoming
aviation market runs the risk of a price war, as the CAAC
relaxes restrictions to allow airlines to set ticket prices for
more routes.
"Some of the airlines may lower their pricing drastically to
get the competition out of the route so they can maintain market
share," said Bjarki Arnason, head of Shanghai-based consultancy
AviAsia. "The competition can be pretty fierce in this
environment."
Still, Arnason said, Beijing will be vigilant to protect its
growing industry. "I doubt that the government will actually
allow that (a price war) to happen."
($1 = 6.7367 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by SHANGHAI
Newsroom; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)