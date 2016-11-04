* China defence equipment exports worth $1.6 bln a year
By Tim Hepher
ZHUHAI, China, Nov 4 China's extravagant display
of military might at its largest airshow this week, overlooking
the disputed South China Sea, comes as Beijing seeks to leverage
that clout on world markets.
And the throngs of foreign delegations at Airshow China in
the southern resort of Zhuhai indicate China is succeeding -
even as tensions ratchet up in the region.
Better technology, more reliable weaponry, and diplomatic
rapprochements with countries like the Philippines are cranking
up the appeal of Chinese military kit in its own back yard.
The biennial event, a showcase for Chinese and some foreign
defence equipment, captured global attention with a debut
flypast of the J-20, China's newest stealth jet, though this is
not thought to be for export.
"In 2014, our display was 5,300 square metres (more than
57,000 square feet) and it was crowded; this time it's 8,000
square metres, and it feels just as crowded," said Wei Lin,
deputy director of research and development at China North
Industries Corp (Norinco).
China's biggest arms maker unveiled a new VT-5 lightweight
main battle tank, targeting developing countries lacking
infrastructure such as bridges able to support heavier vehicles.
IN TO AFRICA
Such a strategy has seen China emerge as Africa's dominant
supplier, with arms sales primarily "in conjunction with
economic aid and development assistance" to support foreign
policy goals such as securing access to resources, a Pentagon
report said in April.
"They are clearly targeting Africa ... with near-Western
quality equipment at a fraction of the price," said Sash Tusa,
aerospace and defence analyst at UK-based Agency Partners.
Aircraft giant AVIC displayed a map ticking off
sales in Africa, reflecting broader diplomatic efforts to strike
partnerships there and secure access to raw materials.
China's export drive comes after it invested billions of
dollars in developing its homegrown weapons industry to support
ambitions in the South China Sea and conquer foreign markets.
Its weapons remain relatively cheap and have fewer political
strings attached, the Pentagon study noted.
They also fit a gap between suppliers unable to sign deals
for political or legal reasons: drones, or unmanned aerial
vehicles (UAVs), are a prime example.
"China in the last 36 months has done really well exporting
tactical UAVs," said Ben Moores, a senior analyst at IHS Markit.
That market is dominated by Israel followed by the United
States. But Israel can't export to the rest of the Middle East,
and U.S. products are subject to tight export restrictions.
"There's a gap in the market for someone with off-the-shelf
equipment ... for urgent operational requirements," Moores said.
AT A COST
But China's expansion comes at a price.
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, which
monitors the arms trade, has called some of China's sales to
authoritarian states in Africa "questionable". And after
targeting countries that the West refuses to do business with,
China has large unpaid bills in Venezuela.
Many countries want a stake in assembling the equipment,
which China doesn't traditionally provide, depressing the return
it gets on its $8 billion research bill, Moores said.
The annual value of China's defence equipment exports has
risen 10 percent in the past five years, to $1.6 billion. But it
fell as a proportion of a rising R&D budget to 19 percent from
24 percent, according to IHS Markit data.
At the same time, China's exporters are trying to shed a
reputation for poor reliability or cloning weapons. Wei said it
was an "unfair comparison" with technology imports decades ago,
adding Chinese kit was recognised as reliable.
Among smaller companies touting for business, Chengdu-based
Seekon Microwave displayed an anti-UAV system designed to jam
and confuse drones, competing with a similar-looking UK product
built by Blighter Surveillance Systems.
"We don't copy. Some designs may seem similar, but we have
our own designs to detect targets and intervene," said deputy
marketing director Xiao Luang Li, adding Seekon had received
interest from Pakistan and Egypt.
Still, delegates said many items shown in Zhuhai looked very
much like foreign kit. European and U.S. firms banned from
selling arms to China, but lured by the fast-growing civil
sector, are said to be more wary about transferring technology.
SECRECY REMAINS
One thing changing only slowly is secrecy surrounding
Chinese systems and its military-controlled arms industry.
Wei declined to give even broad figures, such as revenue, on
Norinco's arms exports. Others presented the outlines of their
products, but gave little away when it came to specifications.
One reason is that such shows are a rare opportunity for
gathering information on what Chinese firms are doing.
Some of the many visitors to Beijing Sifang Automation
, showing off intelligence-gathering unmanned boats,
were Americans asking questions, an employee said.
Asked who they were, the employee said: "The point is, we
don't know."
