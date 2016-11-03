* Air China, others ramp up business class services
* Virtual reality headsets, Michelin-star menus
* New clients targeted in Airshow China displays
* China's overseas tourism booms; home growth weaker
By Jamie Freed and Brenda Goh
SYDNEY/ZHUHAI, China, Nov 4 Riding an overseas
tourism boom, China's airlines are sprucing up services on
gleaming new jets to fresh destinations with the bold aim of
cracking a lucrative passenger market dominated by established
rivals - Western business travellers.
At Airshow China this week, the country's largest air expo,
flag carrier Air China showed off virtual reality
goggles for long-haul business class customers. Fast-growing
Hainan Airlines has unveiled menus by Michelin-star
chefs, joining bigger players like China Eastern and
China Southern in touting new offerings.
China already accounts for a quarter of all business travel
spending, according to a Global Business Travel Association
report this week, up from 5 percent in 2000. But much of that is
domestic: as they expand economy service abroad - and rates of
growth ease at home - mainland carriers are preparing to do
battle for the highest-margin travellers.
Standing in their way are established Asia business travel
heavyweights like Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines
and Qantas. To succeed, Chinese airlines will
need to shrug off historical doubts about safety records, and in
some cases lure customers away from prized air miles schemes.
"The work required to create growth is exhausting, that has
not left much bandwidth to focus on strategic growth, like
improving corporate and premium," said Will Horton, a Hong
Kong-based senior analyst for aviation consultancy CAPA. But the
push is definitely there. Why leave money behind?"
The logic for pursuing business travel growth is clear. On
flights between the South Pacific and Asia, according to data
from the International Air Transport Association, premium
passengers account for 8 percent of travellers but generate
close to a third of revenue.
As the volume of Chinese air travellers grow, weekly
non-stop flights between Australia and mainland China alone have
grown by 18 percent to 114 over the last 12 months, according to
data from CAPA. Each business class seat filled on those routes
would give a handsome boost to revenue.
SAFETY, SERVICE HURDLES
As Chinese carriers move to market their premium services in
advertising in places like Australia, they face having to
persuade Western customers that their customer service and
amenities match standards elsewhere.
Overcoming safety concerns - despite a strong recent record
- and loyalty schemes remains the tallest hurdle, frequent
fliers say.
"I don't know the Chinese safety record, but anecdotally you
feel safer on Cathay," said Mike Young, managing director of
Perth-based mining firm Vimy Resources, who regularly
travels to mainland China in business class.
But after a spate of crashes in the 1990s, airlines have
revamped and invested heavily, spending billions of dollars in
recent years on buying new planes, led by China Southern which
took delivery of its 700th aircraft in September. The carrier is
currently the fourth largest in the world by fleet size,
according to China Aviation Daily.
There has not been a fatal crash involving a Chinese airline
since a China Eastern domestic flight crashed shortly after
take-off in 2004.
"(Wary flyers) have a perception that is based on the past
30 years," said Louis Lu, Managing Director Australia and New
Zealand at Guangzhou-based China Southern.
"But just like China's economy, a lot has changed in the
past 30 years. We have a brand new and young fleet and it is all
Boeing and Airbus models...Safety is definitely
not a problem."
Assuming the Chinese carriers convince on safety, they will
still need to meet service requirements.
"You can spend money on brand new aircraft with decent
business class seats, such as China Southern's (Airbus) A380,"
said David Flynn, editor of independent travel website
Australian Business Traveller.
"But when your flagship business lounge is little better
than a domestic Qantas lounge, or your crew serve soft drinks
warm and red wine chilled, you are going to struggle to win over
any Western business travellers."
(Reporting by Jamie Freed in SYDNEY and Brenda Goh in ZHUHAI,
China; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Kenneth Maxwell)