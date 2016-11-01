ZHUHAI, China Nov 1 Engine maker CFM International, a joint venture between the aerospace arm of General Electric and a unit of French firm Safran , said on Tuesday it signed 2,195 orders worth $28 billion in the first nine months of 2016.

By number of orders, that was already ahead of the 2,154 orders it received through the whole of 2015, CFM said.

Speaking at the Airshow China expo in the southern city of Zhuhai, CFM's Chief Executive Jean-Paul Ebanga said China accounted for 30-35 percent of the firm's annual demand. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)