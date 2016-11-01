* 2 stealth fighters open show with brief flypast
* 'Big step forward in China combat capability' - expert
* Too early to say if J-20 matches U.S. F-22 jet - analysts
(Add J-20 flypast, colour, background details)
By Tim Hepher and Brenda Goh
ZHUHAI, China, Nov 1 China showed its Chengdu
J-20 stealth fighter in public for the first time on Tuesday,
opening the country's biggest meeting of aircraft makers and
buyers with a show of its military clout.
Airshow China, in the southern city of Zhuhai, offers
Beijing an opportunity to demonstrate its ambitions in civil
aerospace and to underline its defence ambitions. China is set
to overtake the U.S. as the world's top aviation market in the
next decade.
Two J-20 jets, Zhuhai's headline act, swept over dignitaries
and hundreds of spectators and industry executives gathered at
the show's opening ceremony in a 60-second flypast, generating a
deafening roar that was met with gasps and applause and set off
car alarms in a parking lot at the site.
"It is clearly a big step forward in Chinese combat
capability," said Bradley Perrett of Aviation Week, a veteran
China watcher.
Analysts say it is too early to say to what extent the new
Chinese fighter can match the radar-evading properties of the
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor air-to-air combat jet,
developed for the U.S. Air Force and the J-20's closest
lookalike, or the latest strike jet in the U.S. arsenal,
Lockheed's F-35.
Unofficial shots of a J-20 prototype fuelled discussion over
the region's power balance when first glimpsed by planespotters
in 2010. Experts say China has been refining designs in hopes of
narrowing a military gap with Washington.
Cao Qingfeng, an aircraft engineer watching the flypast,
said the "stunning" display was a show of China's strengthening
aircraft industry and manufacturing - and Western officials
agreed.
"This shows they now have confidence to put it out in
public," said a Western industry official who has monitored the
biennial show from its inception 20 years ago.
"This is the airplane for China in the way that the J-31 is
not; this is the one they develop for themselves," he added.
The export-oriented J-31, was unveiled at Zhuhai in 2014.
AIRBUS, BOEING RIVAL
President Xi Jinping has pushed to toughen the armed forces
as China takes a more assertive stance in the region,
particularly in the South China and East China seas.
It remained unclear whether or how the J-20 would be
displayed after the flypast, or to what extent foreign
executives and media would be allowed a close look as they try
to figure out its role and effectiveness. Some foreign observers
have questioned its stealth capabilities.
Aircraft that are already scheduled to be on display
alongside the latest Chinese weapon systems, radar and drones
include the Xian Y-20 strategic airlifter, and what organisers
say is the largest amphibious plane now in production, the
AG600.
The flying boat is officially promoted as a fire-fighting or
search and rescue plane. But analysts note the AG600 - first
unveiled 10 days after a Hague tribunal ruled against China's
claim to parts of the South China Sea in July - is well suited
to resupplying military outposts in the disputed area.
Notably absent from the airshow schedule is the Comac C919
passenger jet, designed to compete with Europe's Airbus Group
and Boeing Co of the United States, the rivals
who dominate the global supply of airliners.
The 150-seater C919 is scheduled to stage an often-delayed
maiden flight this year, but industry sources say this will now
slip to 2017 - three years behind original plans.
Airbus and Boeing continue to expand in China with recent
plant announcements. Boeing is expected to announce a new
supplier partnership at the show, which runs until Nov 6.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Brenda Goh in ZHUHAI, China;
Editing by Ralph Boulton and Kenneth Maxwell)