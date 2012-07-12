* U.S. swiftly losing near-monopoly on drones
* Foreign firms building own sophisticated UAVs
* U.S. companies say export rules far too tight
By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 Having
revolutionised warfare for the United States in the last 15
years, unmanned aerial drones are going global as the number of
countries building and operating them soars.
Until now, such systems have largely been the exclusive
purview of the U.S. and a handful of allies. Washington allowed
Britain, Italy and Turkey to buy U.S.-built drones and operate
them usually alongside U.S. forces, but largely rejected
requests from other nations keen to acquire the same capability.
But that is quickly changing. U.S. firm General Atomics
expects to make its first sales of an unarmed version of its
Predator drones this year, with Latin America and the Middle
East seen to be particularly fertile markets.
"There has been very considerable international interest,"
retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Christopher Ames, now director of
international strategic development for the company, told
Reuters at this week's Farnborough International Airshow.
Flanked by video screens showing the firm's products in
action in Iraq, Afghanistan and tracking pirates over the Indian
Ocean, Ames said their combat record spoke for itself.
Not only were human air crew not put at risk, he said, but
use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) also offered huge savings
in fuel and personnel costs over conventional manned aircraft.
"The nations that have been operating with us in
coalition... have seen what it can do in practice," he said..
"Their conviction goes beyond what marketing hype can provide."
Privately owned San Diego-based General Atomics was one of
the pioneers of early drone technology, operating them first in
the Balkans in the 1990s. While the Israeli military has long
embraced unmanned aircraft, recruiting specialists directly from
model aircraft clubs, other air forces including that of the
United States were initially distinctly sceptical.
But the wars that followed the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001
changed all that. In Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia
and elsewhere, U.S. forces have become increasingly reliant on
drones ranging from tiny aircraft operated by infantrymen to
those that can fly hundreds or even thousands of miles and stay
aloft over 24 hours.
Under the presidency of Barack Obama in particular, they
have often been the weapon of choice for targeted killings of
leading al Qaeda militants, as well as a favourite tool for
long-range spy flights over potentially unfriendly countries.
The winding down of combat operations in Afghanistan may
reduce the current level of U.S. drone demand, industry
executives say. But the global market, they suspect, is only
beginning to hot up.
Until now, Washington has remained able to exercise
considerable control over even those drones it has sold abroad.
Britain's Royal Air Force, for example, bases the pilots flying
its drones over Afghanistan at a U.S. air force base in Nevada
alongside their U.S. counterparts.
That, experts say, cannot last.
DRONES PRIDE OF PLACE
"In the future, if you're a moderately serious air force...
you're going to want to have at least a medium-level endurance
drone with the capability to mount reconnaissance and probably
deploy weapons," says Douglas Barrie, a senior fellow for
aerospace at London's International Institute for Strategic
Studies. "It also may or may not be stealthy... We are only at
the very beginning of that now."
With aircraft such as Predator, the much longer-range Global
Hawk built by Northrop Grumman Corp and the top-secret
and stealthy Lockheed Martin Sentinel -- one of which
crashed and was captured on an apparent mission over Iran last
year -- the United States remains by far the leader of the pack.
But perhaps inevitably, the gap is closing.
At this year's Farnborough Air Show, almost every major
international aircraft maker brought with them their own latest
drone. Outside its large chalet, Britain's BAE Systems
displayed its long-range Taranis stealth UAV prototype in prime
position alongside its Hawk trainer -- the aircraft used by the
RAF's Red Arrows display team -- as well as a World War Two-era
Spitfire.
"What we're looking at is effectively jumping straight to
the next generation," said Martin Rowe-Wilcocks, BAE head of
international business development for future combat air
systems. "We're able to look at those systems that are already
in service and learn from them."
Israel has long sold small unarmed drones to a range of
countries, but other producers are also muscling in. Russian
news agency RIA Novosti reported in April that Russia hoped to
fly its first prototype domestically produced armed drone as
soon as 2014.
China has made it clear it is interested in building similar
systems, and both countries are expected to have done what they
can to persuade Tehran to share its captured Sentinel.
As demand but also international competition rises, some
U.S. firms worry Washington's attempts to slow the spread of
drone technology may leave it falling behind.
Diplomatic cables released by WikiLeaks show several
countries including United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia asking
U.S. officials to buy armed drones but being rebuffed.
Washington says its commitments to the Missile Technology
Control Regime (MTCR), a non-binding international agreement
designed to limit the spread of long-range precision weaponry,
restrict drone export.
U.S. FIRMS DISADVANTAGED?
Industry leaders warn that could see the U.S. drone sector
going the way of its commercial satellite production,
effectively strangled by export controls seen as effectively
killing its dominance of the sector just as new rivals emerge.
"The unmanned area is growing by leaps and bounds," says
Marion Blakey, president of the Aerospace Industries
Association. "The Missile Technology Control Regime is something
that really needs to be addressed because it's disadvantaging
U.S. industry."
The export-variant Predator, General Atomics says, should
deal with some of those concerns. It will have no "hard points"
to attach missiles and would be deliberately engineered to make
adding new weaponry impossible, it says.
Retailing at $3-4 million an item, the unarmed export drone
is way cheaper than most equivalent aircraft, Ames said.
"There are countries that for a long time have been asking
for Predator," he said. "It (the export variant) opens that up
to us."
Other U.S. defence firms are also investing growing
quantities of their own money in new and innovative UAVs. Boeing
recently test-flew its prototype "Phantom Eye", a
high-altitude drone capable of staying airborne for days at a
time.
Even if foreign markets remain sometimes off-limits, the
Pentagon is seen as still keen to expand the use of drones into
new areas. Lockheed Martin says it is investing in unmanned
technologies and plans to compete for a future U.S. Navy
contract to build a next-generation drone that will operate from
aircraft carriers.
That contest is also likely to include Northrop Grumman
Corp, maker of the X-47B, a U.S. Navy program that is
demonstrating some of the initial capabilities that would be
packed on the future carrier drones.
Officials say Britain is also increasingly interested in
naval drones to operate from carriers as well as a range of
smaller warships. But BAE's Rowe-Wilcocks says the real growth
area will ultimately be the civilian sector.
Within a decade or so, he believes unmanned aircraft will
routinely operate in European air space, providing surveillance
for law enforcement agencies, maritime patrol and a host of
other functions.
"The test will be whether the public will accept unmanned
aircraft overhead in the way they accept those with someone in
the cockpit," he says. "At this stage, I think we're more or
less there technologically. It is really going to be a
regulatory and particularly cultural challenge."