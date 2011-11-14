DUBAI Nov 14 The Middle East will need to
recruit and train tens of thousands of new pilots to sustain a
massive expansion in long-haul fleets led by the Gulf Arab
region, Boeing said on Monday.
The prediction comes a day after the U.S. planemaker
announced a record order worth at least $18 billion for 50 777
mini-jumbos from host airline Emirates at the Dubai Air Show.
Boeing sees Middle East demand for 2,520 jetliners worth
$450 billion over the next 20 years, led by a trio of Gulf
airlines including Emirates, Qatar Airways and Abu Dhabi's
Etihad.
To keep its burgeoning fleet flying, the Middle East will
need 36,000 new pilots and 53,000 new maintenance personnel,
Randy Tinseth, marketing vice president for Boeing Commercial
Airplanes, said at the Dubai Air Show.
