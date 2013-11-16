Panera Bread exploring possible sale - Bloomberg
April 3 Panera Bread Co is considering strategic options, including a possible sale, after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
DUBAI Nov 16 Boeing still plans to deliver the first of a revamped version of its 777 long-haul jet in mid-2020, a senior executive said on Saturday.
Plans for the new 777X have been received "very positively" by all three major Gulf airlines, Marty Bentrott, senior vice president for international sales, told a news conference.
A U.S. union leader has said talks with Boeing that led to a contract proposal voted down by union members last week had been driven by a decision to "expedite development" of the 777X, because of the success of a competing Airbus plane.
"There is no change of schedule," Bentrott said, adding that talks with the union had begun in March.
Boeing meanwhile expects to turn the corner on reliability problems with the 787 Dreamliner within six months as a result of software changes, he said. Customers including Qatar Airways and Norwegian Air have complained about the plane's reliability.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 3 Autonomous car start-up Zoox said on Monday that former top U.S. safety regulator Mark Rosekind was joining the Silicon Valley company as its chief safety innovation officer, underscoring the key role regulation will play in the nascent autonomous driving sector.
* Karen Singer reports 10.2 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of April 3, 2017- SEC filing