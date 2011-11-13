DUBAI Nov 13 Canadian aircraft maker
Bombardier is intensifying its focus on emerging
markets for its crucial new C-series of jets, executives said on
Sunday.
"Of the order backlog so far of 262 jets, more than 50
percent is outside North America and Western Europe,"
Bombardier's senior vice-president for sales, Chet Fuller told
Reuters at the Dubai Air Show.
For its CRJ series of commercial aircraft, the company
focused on North America, so this represents a change in
strategy and reflects changing trends in the commercial airplane
market.
Guy Hachey, president and chief operating officer of
Bombardier Aerospace, said that the company was still on track
to launch the C-series in 2013 despite tough conditions.
"Right now it is challenging, and we have used up a lot of
our contingency, but we're still looking at end-2013," he said.
The C-Series is Bombardier's bold $3 billion attempt at
designing and building its biggest plane yet. The narrow-body
jet aimed at the 100- to 149-seater market will put the company
in direct competition with the smaller planes of the industry's
giants Airbus and Boeing Co.
Hachey said the company would deliver approximately 90
commercial jets -- its target for the year -- and meet its
business jet goal of 150 planes.
He said that sales at the Learjet end of the business
segment -- small aircraft priced at $10 million-$14 million --
were "much slower at this point in time", unlike sales of the
Challenger and Global business aircraft families.
(Reporting by Sitaraman Shankar and Mahmoud Habboush; Editing
by David Cowell)