(Adds details, quotes)
By Praveen Menon and Tim Hepher
DUBAI Nov 13 Emirates airline placed a
blockbuster order for 50 Boeing 777 jetliners at the
Dubai Air Show on Sunday, underscoring the confidence brimming
among fast-growing Gulf airlines despite growing fears of
stalling global growth.
The Dubai government-owned carrier, expanding its role as
the world's largest operator of Boeing's most profitable plane,
said the deal was worth $18 billion, the largest commercial
order by value in the U.S. planemaker's history.
Reuters reported on Friday that Emirates, which has led
efforts by Gulf-based carriers to challenge European and Asian
carriers by establishing the region as a major East-West hub,
would place an order of between 30 and 50 Boeing 777 aircraft.
"This order represents a milestone -- it is the single
largest dollar value (order) in the Boeing history," Emirates
Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al Maktoum said at a press
conference, before signing the deal with Boeing representatives
as Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, looked
on.
"(The) 777 has served Emirates very well in terms of seat
costs ... especially when we see the fuel price is quite high."
Fuel costs took a big toll on the airline's first half
profits, sending them down 76 percent.
Emirates said it had adequate financing in place for 2012,
and planned no new bond issue. Sheikh Ahmed said the airline,
which launched a heavily oversubscribed $1 billion bond in June,
would consider a bond if needed and if the timing was right,
adding "we don't have a push."
Including options to buy 20 more of the twin-aisle aircraft
and other agreements, the total deal is worth $26 billion,
Emirates and Boeing said.
The airline planned to eye a mix of funding options for the
order, including Islamic finance, he added. Delivery of the
aircraft is slated to begin in 2015.
James Albaugh, chief of Boeing's commercial division, said
the order would sustain thousands of U.S. jobs.
Boeing delivered 127 commercial airplanes in the third
quarter, including 100 of its best-selling 737 narrowbodies and
21 widebody 777s. The planemaker, which gets paid for its
airplanes at delivery, set its commercial airplane delivery
guidance for 2011 at about 480, down from previous guidance of
485 to 495.
GULF CARRIERS SPLASH OUT
Gulf airlines and lessors are set to splash out on Airbus
and Boeing jets at the Nov. 13-17 air show, underscoring the
region's role as the industry's chief paymaster amid Europe's
worsening sovereign debt crisis.
Qatar Airways is expected to place a $6.5-billion order for
50 fuel-saving A320neo jets and five A380s from Airbus,
and Kuwait lessor Alafco plans to boost a provisional
order for 30 Airbus A320neos, industry sources said.
A muted air show two years ago came days before Dubai
lurched into its own property and financial crisis in 2009, but
the city state has been recovering after a bailout from
neighbouring Abu Dhabi.
Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed spent hours at the airshow,
looking at commercial and military planes and touring the floor
before taking a seat at the Emirates news conference,
underscoring the keen interest that the emirate has in the
success of its airline and ambitions for Dubai to become a major
hub.
Demand for passenger aircraft has been remarkably robust led
by rising numbers of middle classes in Asia and the Middle East
and a shift of economic power from the West, but some analysts
fear a contagion from Europe's spiralling debt crisis.
"Nothing goes up forever but we really believe the demand
for airplanes is driven by world GDP," Boeing Commercial
Airplanes Chief Executive Jim Albaugh said on the eve of the
show.
"It goes up by about one and a half times GDP, and while you
have spikes .. the long-term direction is pretty positive."
EUROFIGHTER CHALLENGE
Increasing competition to sell military hardware to Gulf
states amid rising tensions over Iran's nuclear activities also
dominated the start of the show.
In a blow to France, an $11 billion contest to sell fighters
to the UAE heated up on the eve of the event when the
Eurofighter consortium disclosed it had been asked to present
its Typhoon warplane to the country's top military.
A spokesman for the consortium from Britain, Germany, Italy
and Spain confirmed a report on the briefing in industry
publication Flightglobal.com, but declined further comment.
The briefing by UK officials took place in October in
response to a request from the UAE, which has held long-running
talks with France over a purchase of up to 60 Dassault-built
Rafale fighters.
The move injected unexpected drama into the military side of
the Dubai Air Show, which will feature rival flying displays by
both jets.
Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Charles
Edelstenne shrugged off the assault by the Eurofighter club
which France backed away from in the 1980s to concentrate on
developing its own independent successor to the Mirage.
"That's very good, I'm happy," he told Reuters, walking
briskly among displays of military U.S., European and Russian
military hardware.
Asked if he was disappointed about the decision to bring in
a potential new bidder, he said, "No".
The UAE has been in talks with France since 2008 but
discussions have been subjected to occasional disruption and
the UAE has also enquired about the Boeing F/A18 Super Hornet.
President Nicolas Sarkozy has made it a priority to find a
foreign buyer for the multi-role Rafale, billed as one of the
most effective but also one of the most expensive fighter jets
in the world.
Analysts say rising geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran
could lead to a spike in defence orders.
