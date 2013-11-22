DUBAI Nov 22 Privately-held drone maker General
Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc may have to lay off about one
quarter of its production staff if it does not receive further
U.S. or foreign orders, a senior company executive said this
week.
Frank Pace, president of the company's aircraft systems
group, said the Pentagon's current plan to halve its purchases
of Predator B drones to around 24 a year, coupled with continued
restrictions on foreign sales, were putting pressure on the San
Diego-based company, a unit of General Atomics.
Unless additional orders come in, the company may have to
lay off about 25 percent of its current production staff of
about 1,400 people, Pace told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow.
"It's significant. We're still working off the fiscal 2012
buy, but eventually if we can't make some more overseas sales or
sell to the Marines or something like that, we'll have to cut
back staff," Pace said.
Company officials said the U.S. Marine Corps is looking at
buying Predator B drones in fiscal 2018, but funding is being
cut across the military given $500 billion in mandatory budget
reductions that took effect earlier this year and are due to
continue for a decade.
"When the budgets are going down in the U.S., you would like
to be able to export more," Pace told Reuters, adding that U.S.
restrictions on foreign sales slowed the company's ability to
respond to strong foreign demand which could offset the slump in
U.S. military spending.
Foreign sales of larger unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that
can carry 500 kilograms or more of sensors and payloads are
banned under the Missile Technology Control Regime, and require
special waivers from the U.S. government, in addition to the
already lengthy regular process for approving weapons sales.
Pace said there was widespread frustration about the
restrictions in the unmanned systems industry, but it was
unclear if any changes in the statute were forthcoming.
Some efforts are under way in the U.S. government, but the
process has been moving very slowly. Wes Bush, the chief
executive of Northrop Grumman Corp has warned that
failure to adjust the rules could result in a competitive
advantage for manufacturers outside the United States.
General Atomics' new larger Predator C drone - which can go
three times as fast as the Predator B and carries 10 times as
many sensors - would be subject to the restrictions, Pace said.
"It's one of those things where all of industry is
frustrated with the government, so there's a chance that they
might do something," he said when asked if the U.S. government
was making any moves to loosen the current rules.
Pace said unmanned plane sales had probably peaked in the
United States, but there was still strong demand from Europe.
General Atomics has built nearly 200 Predator B drones, and
has sold the airplanes to Italy and France. Germany, the
Netherlands, Canada and Australia have also expressed interest,
but that may not translate into firm orders until 2015 or 2016,
Pace said.
In the Gulf region, General Atomics has sold five of the XP
or export version of the unmanned plane to the United Arab
Emirates, which is looking at additional purchases, Pace said.
Other Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar
and Oman had also expressed interest, he added.