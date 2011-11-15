Nov 15 U.S. lessor Aviation Capital Group (ACG), a unit of mutual insurer Pacific Life, signed a $2.7-billion deal to buy 30 A320neo narrowbody aircraft from Airbus at the Dubai Air Show on Tuesday.

On Monday Airbus predicted that demand for the revamped jet could push the company even higher than its target of 1,500 orders in 2011.

There are also expectations at the show that fast-growing Qatar Airways will place a hefty order for approximately 50 of the aircraft.

Airbus sold 50 of the planes worth $4.6 billion to Kuwaiti lessor Alafco at the airshow.

Powered by more efficient engines burning less fuel, the A320neo and Boeing's rival 737 MAX mark an attempt by the planemakers to defend their roughly equal share of the narrowbody segment, expected to produce $2 trillion in total sales over 20 years.

(Reporting by Nadia Saleem)