By Tim Hepher and Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Nov 15 Qatar Airways placed a $6.5
billion order for Airbus jets on Tuesday, just hours after
saying at the Dubai Air Show it had walked away from the deal.
A row over which airline would be first to get the European
planemaker's latest jet, a revamped, more fuel-efficient version
of its A320 short-haul airliner, nearly scuppered the order,
which also included five more Airbus A380 superjumbos, people
close to the matter said.
As a result Qatar's final negotiations were turned into a
public drama at the airshow with Qatar Airway's chief executive
Akbar Al Baker first saying the deal was off, only to return
hours later to announce the signing.
"Every deal sometimes gets stuck especially when the lawyers
throw the spanner in the wheel. The price was not at all an
issue, from the beginning," Al Baker later said.
The eventual deal includes 50 orders for A320neo narrowbody
jets worth $4.6 billion, plus options for another 30, and the
five-airplane A380 order which doubles Qatar's planned
superjumbo fleet, together with options for a further three.
Pratt & Whitney won a key engine order for the deal.
But the first sign of trouble at the airshow came when
Airbus executives failed to put out a name plate for Al Baker at
the scheduled press conference, and then an Airbus spokesman
announced the deal had been postponed.
Al Baker, who is known for springing surprises and has often
been outspoken about both Airbus and Boeing, then compounded the
European jetmaker's embarrassment at a news conference held by
Boeing to announce Qatar's acquisition of two Boeing 777
freighters.
"Airbus is still learning how to make airplanes. We have
cancelled the (A320) announcement. There is an impasse. If this
is resolved, fine ... If not then bye-bye."
WALKAWAY MOMENT
Al Baker has overseen rapid expansion at the flag carrier
but his 14-year tenure at the top of Qatar Airways has been
marked by several outspoken comments against both Boeing and
Airbus.
Airbus had been counting on an order surge on day three of
the Middle East's largest air show to hit back at Boeing, which
so far dominates with an $18-billion order from host airline
Emirates for 50 of its 777 aircraft.
More than $30 billion in mainly Middle East plane orders at
the biennial air show reflects competition by state-backed Gulf
carriers to establish their territory as hubs of a new global
transport system as economic activity shifts eastwards.
Despite Tuesday's uncertainty, Airbus officials say it is
heading for a record year after launching the A320neo.
Neither Qatar Airways nor Airbus would say in any detail
what caused their $6 billion-plus deal to blow up.
But people familiar with the matter said there had been
difficult negotiations over who should get the prestigious first
delivery for the revamped A320neo, due in 2015.
"It was a walkaway moment," a source close to the deal said.
Al Baker also took the opportunity to vent his frustration
over delays to and projected performance of Airbus's new A350
family of lightweight jets which are designed to compete with
Boeing's latest 787 and 777 aircraft.
Qatar is Airbus's biggest customer so far for the A350.
"I will wait and see what they come up with. Either they
prove us wrong about what we feel about their airplane or we
prove them wrong about what they feel about it."
Meanwhile Canada's Bombardier, which is seeking to
break into the shorthaul plane markets dominated by Airbus and
Boeing, bagged a provisional deal at the air show to sell 10 of
its CS300 Series aircraft to Turkey's Atlasjet Havacilik worth
$776 million.
FINANCING
The aircraft industry has produced bullish forecasts for
demand this week, despite the spreading economic gloom, coupled
with fears over how airlines will finance their fleets.
Aviation Capital Group, while placing a $2.7 billion Airbus
order, said the conditions were tough.
"The bank market and the European bank market in particular,
which has been a large supporter of the aviation sector, is
undergoing a lot of stress right now," Chief Executive Stephen
Hannahs said.
"I suspect for the next six months you're going to see banks
in the euro zone sitting on the sidelines -- they won't be
active participants until they sort out their capital structure.
So there are going to be challenges."
