* Boeing launches revamped 777 with over 250 orders
* Emirates orders 150 new 777s and 50 Airbus A380s
* Boeing says union dispute won't hurt 777 launch
* Cameron pays lightning visit amid fighter jet contest
(Adds Etihad's Airbus order, updates total)
By Praveen Menon and Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Nov 17 Gulf airlines splashed out over
$150 billion on new plane deals on day one of the Dubai Airshow,
underscoring a shift in power in the aviation industry and
giving a boost to the formal launch of Boeing's newest jet, as
well as to Airbus's A380 superjumbo.
Under hazy skies, sheikhs and ruling family members of Dubai
and neighbouring Abu Dhabi toured rows of passenger jets and
arms pavilions at the new 645,000 square metre venue, built to
showcase the Middle East's largest aviation hub and take on the
industry's traditional showcase events in Britain and France.
Dubai-based Emirates led the buying spree on Sunday with an
order for 150 of Boeing's new 777 mini-jumbo, in a deal
worth $76 billion at list prices. It also ordered 50 Airbus
A380s, the world's biggest passenger plane, worth $23 billion.
With demand from other Gulf carriers including Etihad
Airways and Qatar Airways, Boeing announced commitments for a
total of 259 of the new 777 jet, previously codenamed 777X,
worth about $100 billion at list prices - the largest combined
order in its history and confirming earlier Reuters stories.
"The response to the 777X has been astounding," Boeing
Chairman James McNerney said at a packed news conference to
officially launch the new plane, in front of Dubai ruler Sheikh
Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.
Gulf airlines are competing with each other for a share of
traffic flooding through the region due to its growing
prosperity and strategic location between East and West. And
with many recession-hit European airlines strapped for cash,
Gulf business is increasingly important to Boeing and Airbus.
The revamped 777 marks a new front in the battle between the
two aircraft manufacturers that dominate the civil aviation
industry. Boeing's new plane is aimed at heading off competition
from the largest version of Airbus's A350 in the mini-jumbo
market that drives growth and connectivity between continents.
Boeing pledged not to let a dispute with Seattle assembly
workers over where the new 777 should be built interfere with
its launch, which kicked off the Nov. 17-21 Dubai show.
The U.S. group is looking for a home for the new jet after
members of the International Association of Machinists rejected
a proposed contract that would have seen Boeing commit to
keeping the latest member of the 777 series near Seattle in
exchange for restructured benefits.
BOOST FOR THE A380
With Boeing also agreeing deals for 30 of its 787
Dreamliners with Etihad and for over 100 of its 737 planes with
budget carrier flydubai, the U.S. manufacturer looked on course
to defeat Airbus in the battle for orders at the Dubai show.
However, as well as the order from Emirates, Airbus
announced a deal for 87 aircraft with Etihad which, including
options for 30 more, could be worth $26.9 billion.
The European group also has a record of springing surprises,
and is keen to prevent a smooth lift-off for the new 777.
"Airbus is desperate to blunt the impact of the 777X," said
a senior industry source, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Emirates' A380 order was something of a coup for Airbus,
which is under pressure to revive the fortunes of a plane that
previously hadn't found any buyers this year and faces a cut in
output unless empty 2015 production slots can be filled.
Emirates is already the biggest customer of the A380 and its
order for 50 more was at the top end of expectations, and brings
its total orders for the plane to 140.
In a sign of the Gulf's increasing power in the industry,
Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said he was
confident of a shift in stance in the West that would allow the
group to fly more of its planes to airports there.
"We are buying a product from their countries. So why would
they not allow us to fly to these airports? If they don't, they
can take their planes back," he said.
A group representing U.S. airline pilots, meanwhile, warned
that the sale of hundreds of planes to Gulf carriers that
compete with U.S. carriers would have "serious consequences for
the U.S. economy and U.S. airline workers."
MINI-JUMBO BATTLE
Boeing's new 777 comes in two models including what will be
the world's longest-distance passenger jet, a 350-seat model to
be known as the 777-8 once the aircraft has been launched.
The larger 777-9 edition, carrying 406 people, will be the
main version and be delivered starting 2020.
Together, the modernized planes call for development of
carbon-fibre wings that fold at the tips to fit in the same
parking spaces and new engines from General Electric.
Airbus says Boeing has packed in passengers densely to make
the revamped aircraft's economics work against its own all-new
350-seat model, the A350-1000, due to enter service in 2017.
It has launched a campaign for a minimum standard seat width
of 18 inches on long trips, aiming to draw attention to what it
says will be the 777's narrower seats.
Some airlines have told Airbus that this is their decision
and Boeing says many Airbus jets have similar seats.
Highlighting defence deals also at stake at the Nov. 17-21
air show, UK Prime Minister David Cameron toured the complex
even before the event had started, telling the heads of British
aerospace and defence companies to "get out there and win".
Britain is competing with France for a potential 60-plane
fighter jet deal with the United Arab Emirates.
(Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa, Mahmoud Habboush,
Mirna Sleiman, Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by William Maclean
and Mark Potter)