* Airbus signs parts deal with Abu Dhabi fund
* Boeing also signs expanded deal with Mubadala
* Boeing signs production facility deal with Tawazun
* Deals come a day after huge Gulf jet buying spree
* New Libyan airline Libyan Wings orders 7 jets
(Recasts, adds CEO quotes)
By Tim Hepher and Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Nov 18 Airbus and Boeing agreed to triple
purchases of parts and materials from Abu Dhabi in deals worth
over $5 billion on Monday, as Gulf states seek a reciprocal
boost to their economies from huge orders they have placed with
the planemakers.
A shift of emphasis on day two of the Dubai Airshow
accelerated the growth in aircraft parts manufacturing in
countries where demand is strongest and will spread part of the
profits generated by $150 billion of brand-new plane orders.
"We have always had industrial partnerships in countries
where we have done business," said Boeing's Chairman and
Chief Executive Jim McNerney.
"It is not just a marketing quid-pro-quo; it benefits us and
so reduces our risk to have more partnerships around the world,"
he told reporters at the Middle East trade gathering.
Confirming a Reuters report, Airbus agreed a new
deal with Abu Dhabi's state investment fund Mubadala, whose
aerospace unit already builds lightweight parts for Airbus and
Boeing.
Separately, Boeing said it had signed a deal with Mubadala
for Abu Dhabi to supply as much as $2.5 billion in advanced
composites and machine metals to the U.S. planemaker.
The deals will benefit the mainly female workforce of a $250
million plant in the remote oasis town of Al-Ain, which competes
with Britain's GKN and Spirit Aerosystems of the
United States to make composite and metal parts.
Competition also from South Korea and Japan is intense but
Mubadala Aerospace, owned by Abu Dhabi's sovereign investment
fund, aims for a top-three spot in the industry by 2020.
"These deals make us three times bigger than what we were
yesterday, which is important to us because it brings us closer
to being one of the top three in the market," said Badr
Al-Olama, chief executive of Mubadala'a Strata manufacturing
unit.
Boeing said it had also reached an agreement with Abu
Dhabi's Tawazun Precision Industries, a state-owned
manufacturing investment company, to set up a facility in the
United Arab Emirates for producing composite materials.
The facility will be up and running by 2016 and will produce
parts for other manufacturers as well as Boeing, the two parties
said, without disclosing financial details.
Sunday's record opening-day orders included over 140 jets
from Boeing and its European rival Airbus for Abu Dhabi's Etihad
Airways, and an even larger number for Dubai's Emirates.
The buying spree underscores a shift in power in the
aviation industry as oil-rich, fast-growing economies of the
Gulf take advantage of their strategic position between East and
West to draw more travellers from hubs in Europe and Asia.
While the orders drove up share prices in Boeing and Airbus
parent EADS, the world's dominant civil aircraft manufacturers,
workers at their traditional aerospace factories are worried
they will suffer from the growing globalisation of the aircraft
supply chain, in which Gulf firms are playing a part.
Machinists in Washington state last week rejected a new
labour contract that would keep production of a new model of
777, launched at the Dubai air show, in Boeing's traditional
base in return for a restructuring of pensions and benefits.
McNerney said Boeing had been open with workers about the
need for global partnerships. The company has acknowledged
however that it overdid outsourcing of its 787 Dreamliner.
IMPLICIT LINK
The use of carbon composites in aerospace, which make jets
lighter and cheaper to fly, is expected to double in the next
decade.
Abu Dhabi, the UAE's main oil and gas exporting emirate,
aims to boost the non-oil economy to 56 percent of GDP by 2020
and 64 percent in 2030, up from 41 percent in 2005-07.
People familiar with the aircraft purchases and industrial
deals said they are implicitly linked.
"It is important for us to build with local hands. You saw
yesterday's announcements and this has created a heritage which
is good for our industry," said Tawazun chief executive Saif Al
Hajeri.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, few have been as aggressive about
promoting aerospace manufacturing as Abu Dhabi, but Qatar has
tilted towards a "knowledge-based" economy and co-operates in
areas such as data analytics, an industry official said.
The hub cities in the Gulf - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha - are
spending billions on infrastructure in a bid to attract
travellers and diversify their oil-based revenues, at a time
when faltering Western economies are struggling to invest.
The Dubai Airshow four years ago promoted similarly high
expectations only to be followed days later by the first sparks
of Dubai's financial crisis, from which it has rebounded.
McNerney dismissed concerns that the latest spate of orders
indicated that the region was overreaching itself economically.
"This region is for real," he told reporters.
Contrasting with Sunday's opening slew of orders, the air
show meanwhile saw the birth of a new Libyan airline, Libyan
Wings, with a provisional order for seven Airbus jets.
Its founders say they are not deterred by recent unrest in
Tripoli, the worst since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, and are
banking on reconstruction of the oil sector to boost demand.
(Additional reporting by Nadia Saleem and Mahmoud Habboush;
writing by Mark Potter and Tim Hepher; editing by Sophie Walker
and Tom Pfeiffer)