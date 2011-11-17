DUBAI Nov 17 India's civil aviation
minister ruled out a public bailout for India's Kingfisher
Airlines or any other airline, urging private airlines
in India to put their own house in order.
Cash-strapped Kingfisher Airlines, the country's No.2 air
carrier by market share, saw its quarterly loss double and
cancelled scores of its flights this week.
"There is no bailout scheme or plan by the government for
any of the private airline before me," Valayar Ravi said during
a private visit to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.
Reports this week said that the government had decided in
principle to allow foreign airlines to own up to 24 percent of
Indian carriers, a move that could throw a lifeline to
Kingfisher and its struggling rivals such as Jet Airways
and SpiceJet.
"There is a representation by many institutions and people
for some kind of FDI. But the government has not taken a
decision on it. It all depends on the financial policies," Ravi
said.
Kingfisher chairman Vijay Mallya, the liquor tycoon who owns
a cricket team and a Formula One racing team, has said the
government should allow foreign airlines to buy stakes in Indian
carriers.
But Ravi said managements have the main responsibility for
the health of their investments.
"In totality the managements should also be very careful."
When asked if Kingfisher Airlines was mismanaged, he said:
"That is for him (Mallya) to decide whether he managed it
properly or not. If mismanaged, he will pay a heavy price."
Industry executives have blamed Kingfisher's problems on
various factors including its purchase of a low-cost carrier and
a mixture of weak oversight and different fleet types, which are
most costly to operate.
FUEL, SALES TAX HIT PROFITS
Kingfisher's competitors such as private carrier Jet Airways,
budget airline SpiceJet and the national carrier Air India have
all been facing losses in the face of rising fuel costs and
sales tax by state governments.
The Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation has forecast a record
$2.5 billion to $3 billion loss for Indian airlines for the year
ending March 2012, with state-run Air India alone likely to
account for more than half of it.
"In India, the problem is the sales tax. Every state is
making a major income from it for their exchequer. I requested
chief ministers not to do that. Only two or three states
including Kerala and Andhra Pradesh reduced it," Ravi said.
The fragility of India's fast-growing aviation sector
weighed on the Dubai Air show despite more than $62 billion in
total civil aerospace and defence orders.
"I am beginning to become seriously worried, but so far we
are just watching to see what happens," a senior executive with
a supplier to the Indian aviation market said.
Another said it could take about $400 million dollars for
Kingfisher to be rid of investor anxieties but that there was no
sign of leasing companies or creditors reclaiming aircraft.
But another official with business links with the company
said reckless press coverage was aggravating the situation and
predicted Kingfisher would pull through.
None of the executives agreed to be quoted because of the
matter's sensitivity.
Planemaker Airbus so far appears to be supportive
of the company after Kingfisher's Mallya said they had agreed to
postpone delivery of 5 A380 superjumbos to a yet unspecified
date. Aircraft have to be paid for on delivery.
"Fuel price is the major issue before us. We are trying to
represent this matter on how to get over this crisis. Air India
also has the same problem and we are under discussion on how to
get over that."
Despite the country's proximity and strong business links,
Indian airlines did not have a strong presence at the Dubai air
show, although Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal paid a visit and
toured the Boeing 787 Dreamliner of which his airlines
has 10 on order.
Driven by liberalisation and the growth of middle classes,
India is nonetheless a big part of the growth story touted in
Dubai this week despite economic malaise in the West.
Manufacturers and suppliers in Dubai expected this growth to
continue almost unabated despite the economic crisis in
developed markets.
