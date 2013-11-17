BRIEF-ARA Asset Management updates on agreement with Athena Investment Co (Cayman)
* Updates on acquisition by Athena Investment Co (Cayman) of all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of co
DUBAI Nov 17 Airbus parent EADS is close to signing a strategic deal with Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Aerospace on advanced carbon-composite aircraft parts production, sources familiar with the matter said.
The industrial accord coincides with an expected deal to sell 50 A350 aircraft and some smaller jets to the emirate's flag carrier Etihad Airways, previously reported by Reuters.
The two deals are not explicitly linked but reflect an increasing shift towards industrial offset arrangements in commercial aerospace, as Mubadala seeks to play a major role in the production of composite tail sections for passenger jets.
Both Airbus and rival Boeing have already established partnerships with Strata, the composites manufacturing unit of Mubadala Aerospace which produces parts at Al-Ain near Oman.
* Updates on acquisition by Athena Investment Co (Cayman) of all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of co
* Development of project will be funded through a combination of equity, shareholders' loans, bank loans and sale/lease proceeds from project
* Confirms that on 31 March, 16.4 million commbank perls IX capital notes were issued and allotted to successful applicants at A$100 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: