* Boeing secures $100 bln boost for new 777X
* Airbus wins crucial A380 order from Emirates
* Gulf dominates buying, seeks bigger manufacturing role
By Tim Hepher
DUBAI, Nov 21 Planemakers left Dubai with a
record $200 billion in deals after a desert rainstorm forced
organisers to cancel the last day of its air show - an event
that demonstrated their growing reliance on the Gulf to secure
support for big jets.
A flurry of dealmaking gave Boeing the momentum it needed to
launch its latest aircraft, known as the 777X, with some 250
orders worth $100 billion, as reported by Reuters last week.
Rival Airbus secured a much-needed boost for the A380
superjumbo after Emirates ordered 50 more and brought its share
of orders for the world's largest airliner to almost half.
Fighters and jetliners fled the oncoming storm, which
flooded exhibition halls at Dubai's brand-new Al Maktoum
airport. To reach it, delegates had driven through sand dunes
earmarked for rapid development into an aviation metropolis.
"This is the land of possibilities," said aerospace analyst
Richard Aboulafia, drawing a contrast with disputes over the
development of a new runway at London's Heathrow Airport.
"Everywhere else seems stagnant, relying on derivatives and
cost-cutting measures," he added.
The payback highlighted at the Nov 17-21 air show is that
some Gulf states such as Abu Dhabi expect industrial investments
in their own aerospace industries, heating up competition with
Western suppliers while reducing the cost of new parts.
And Gulf airlines, which also increased orders for Airbus
A350s, increased their leverage over planemakers as they seek to
avoid past delays in developments of new jets. That could weigh
on a labour debate over where the new 777X should be built.
"I did speak to (Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO) Ray Conner
and said 'in my humble opinion, please do not do to the (777)X
what you did to the 787'," said Emirates airline president Tim
Clark, referring to delays in Boeing's outsourced Dreamliner.
"In my opinion it would be better produced in the U.S. in
the areas where you have a dynastic skillset."
Boeing secured the largest number of orders for a jet launch
from Germany's Lufthansa and three Gulf airlines - Emirates,
Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways - but quietly dropped plans to
include a fifth airline from Asia, another fast-growing market.
Industry sources say it remains in talks with Hong Kong's
Cathay Pacific, which could yet decide to order around
20 of the 777X jets, designed to carry up to 400 people.
As they leave the Gulf to embark on a global chase for new
deals, Airbus will be trying to dent Boeing's claim that what is
good for Gulf carriers works equally well for other airlines.
"We are starting here but we see broad worldwide demand for
the 777," Boeing Chairman and CEO Jim McNerney said.
The plane's launch follows two years of discussions over how
it should be optimised, with European buyers that fly shorter
routes in less extreme conditions pushing for a slightly leaner
design without the extras needed for severe Gulf conditions.
Gulf airlines schedule some flights at night partly to avoid
summer daytime temperatures that limit performance, but
increasingly want flexibility to fly by day in all weathers.
DESIGNING THE BOX
The debate over where to put the baseline is comparable to
deciding whether to tune a car for the thinner air of the Alps
or the valley, and affects how marketable a jet is globally.
At stake are deliveries for the 777X and its competitor, the
A350-1000, that could stretch well towards mid-century.
"This is going to be a great machine and will do the job for
a lot of carriers and there will eventually be 1,000-plus orders
at least, in my view," Clark said of the 777X.
Aircraft designs usually involve some form of compromise.
Lufthansa, which was first to order the plane, said it was happy
with the "box" of characteristics it had signed for.
Airbus won new orders for its 350-seat A350-1000 that
competes with the 777X and is due three years earlier in 2017.
Airbus has left the industry wondering about its intentions
after suggesting it might add a bigger version of its A350-1000
if the market votes en masse for 400-seat two-engined planes.
Sales chief John Leahy told Reuters it would in any case
build the existing A350-1000 version as planned. Any change
would involve a new version but there were no such plans now.
Some analysts are nervous about a move that, even in its
simplest form of 2-3 extra seat rows, could cost $1 billion.
At this stage, most industry sources say Airbus is probably
more interested in signalling to airlines which have not yet
made their choice that the Boeing 777X will not go unopposed.
Both firms also sent clear signals that they would defend
their positions in production of smaller jets like the Boeing
737 and Airbus A320 that provide cash for other developments.
Airbus got a mostly cool reception after using the show to
advance a campaign for a seat width of 18 inches on long trips,
something it says the 777X will lack. Boeing officials say
Airbus fails to meet this standard on some of its planes.
Airlines jealously guard control of their cabins which
affect their brand, but the row is also about hard economics.
"It is completely an issue for airlines. We want to be able
to address our markets in the way we are best positioned in each
segment," said senior Lufthansa executive Nico Buchholz.
"They should leave it to us," H.H. Sun, chairman of China
Airlines, told Reuters at an industry event in Hong Kong.
Armed with a tape measure, Reuters discovered that seat
widths in military aircraft displayed at the show were barely
different from the economy seats on a wide range of jetliners.
An Apache helicopter pilot seat and V-22 tilt-rotor Osprey
troop seat were 17-18 inches across. Unsurprisingly, the widest
seat was on a luxury jet - a sofa measuring 82 inches wide.