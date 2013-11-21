* U.S. firm offers "re-manufactured" business jets
* Refurbished Beechcraft sold as new for $5 mln
* Move contrasts with luxury mood of Dubai Airshow
* Business jet deliveries seen recovering after slump
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Nov 21 The Dubai Airshow produced a
harvest of deals for the world's biggest and flashiest jets this
week, but for those unable to afford a $400-million A380
superjumbo there is always an alternative - the poor man's
private jet.
Making its debut on the tarmac at the Middle East's largest
aerospace event was what its supplier calls the world's first
"re-manufactured" business jet, designed for VIPs on a budget.
Ohio-based Nextant Aerospace takes small business jets that
may be 10-20 years old and near retirement, rips them apart and
re-sells them with new avionics, engines and interiors.
"We're solving the problem of the industry," Nextant's
president Sean McGeough said in front of a rebuilt Beechjet 400,
gutted and offered for sale "as new" at some $5 million.
That's a fraction of the $25 million that super-rich
customers can spend simply on the interior of some of the luxury
converted jetliners displayed this week.
"There's about a year-and-a-half inventory backlog (of older
jets) on the market. Until that inventory starts selling off,
new aircraft sale will not rebound," McGeough told Reuters in an
interview.
Five years on from a credit crunch that badly hurt the
industry, manufacturers of small business jets are only now
speaking of shoots of recovery, lagging well behind a rebound in
the global equity and U.S. housing markets.
Plentiful second-hand jets are crimping demand for new
light- and medium-sized aircraft, in stark contrast to top-end
products on display in Dubai, according to experts.
"It's a customer's market and buyers are smart," Marco Tulio
Pellegrini, chief operating officer for business aviation at
Brazilian business jet manufacturer Embraer, said.
"Many are looking at the used market for replacement,
forcing manufacturers to increase discounts," he added.
Re-manufacturing is the process of bringing end-of-life
goods back to their original condition and is responsible for a
growing share of the manufacturing sector.
Starting out from the familiar tyre retread, the process can
cover anything from refrigerators to ink cartridges, medical
pumps, gearboxes, office furniture - even locomotives.
According to a 2012 U.S. trade report, aerospace is the
largest re-manufacturing sector worth $13 billion annually. But
until now, this has mainly been confined to aircraft parts.
However, while large business jets are benefiting from new
technology, some analysts say re-manufacturing merely
underscores industry woes at the lower end of the market.
"It's a sign of a stagnant market ... (with) not a lot of
technology coming in," said aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia,
vice president of Virginia-based Teal Group.
"The idea is sound in that most of the progress in business
jets, especially lower end business jets, has been in propulsion
and avionics."
JET REHAB
Nextant has sold 36 of its re-manufactured business jets.
After a spell in jet rehab, they sell for $4.95 million.
Canadian Bombardier's smallest aircraft start off
at $8.1 million and Gulfstream's at $15.7 million.
Suppliers see demand for low-cost business jets even in the
oil-rich Middle East, in the wake of corporate budget cuts and
the shrunken wealth of high net-worth individuals.
"The light and mid-sized segment was impacted the most,
while the larger cabins weathered the downturn well," said Scott
Neal, senior vice president of sales at Gulfstream.
Nine months after seeking bankruptcy court protection from
high debts, the manufacturer of Nextant's revamped planes,
Beechcraft Corp, emerged from Chapter 11 this year minus the
"Hawker" name.
It stopped producing the Japanese-designed airframes being
retrofitted by Nextant several years ago. But earlier this year,
the manufacturer launched its own upgrade programme for the
Hawker 400 jet, called the 400XPR.
"We've had three solid quarters this year - we're bullish
about the future and the Middle East," said Richard Emery,
president for Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific at
Beechcraft.
Business jet makers could make a total of 9,800 deliveries
worth $269 billion in the next decade, according to Bombardier.
But the Canadian firm says the slowest recovery in the
private jet sector has been from its corporate clients.
"Companies still want to fly privately, but rather than
buying their own, more and more are looking at renting from
operators," Bob Horner, senior vice president of sales at
Bombardier Business Aircraft said.
