DUBAI Nov 15 Qatar Airways placed a $6.5
billion order for Airbus jets hours after telling the
European giant to go back to basics and learn how to build
airplanes in a day of high theatre at the Dubai Air Show on
Tuesday.
Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker made a second appearance to
announce the firm order for five A380 superjumbos and 50 A320neo
jets hours, plus options, after announcing an "impasse" in
negotiations.
The earlier upset threw chaos into Airbus's efforts to
recover after being left standing at the Middle East's largest
air show when Boeing walked off with a record $18 billion order
from Emirates on Sunday.
Al Baker, who is known for springing surprises and has often
been outspoken about both Airbus and Boeing, compounded the
European jetmaker's embarrassment by announcing the break-off at
a news conference to buy two Boeing 777 freighters.
Al Baker is unhappy over delays to the A350, a family of
planes designed to compete with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and
the Boeing 777.
Reuters reported earlier that Qatar Airways was expected to
place an order worth $6.5 billion including a decision to double
its A380 order book to 10 aircraft and buy 50 A320neos.
