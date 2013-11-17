DUBAI Nov 17 Qatar Airways placed an order on
Sunday for five Airbus A330 freighters as it expands
its cargo business.
The Gulf carrier said it had taken out options for a further
8 aircraft, making the deal potentially worth $2.8 billion at
list prices.
"Cargo is a strategic part of our business," Chief Executive
Akbar Al Baker said after announcing the orders at the Dubai
Airshow.
Qatar operates A330 passenger jets and is the launch
customer for Airbus's newest jet, the A350.
Al Baker said Qatar Airways was considering upgrading some
of its orders for A350-900 models to the larger A350-1000.
He said it would be interested in examining a stretched
version of the A350-1000 if Airbus decided to build one.
Airbus sales chief John Leahy, who has floated the
possibility of making the 350-seat aircraft bigger as Boeing
launches a new 400-seat version of its competing 777, said
earlier that Airbus had no plans to go ahead with the idea.