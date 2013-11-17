DUBAI Nov 17 Rolls-Royce Plc said on Sunday it had won a $5 billion order from Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways for Trent XWB engines to power 50 Airbus A350 aircraft.

The order includes long-term care of the engines, Rolls-Royce said.

Earlier in the day at the Dubai Airshow, Etihad announced orders for 87 Airbus aircraft, including 50 A350s.