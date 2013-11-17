BRIEF-ARA Asset Management updates on agreement with Athena Investment Co (Cayman)
* Updates on acquisition by Athena Investment Co (Cayman) of all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of co
DUBAI Nov 17 Rolls-Royce Plc said on Sunday it had won a $5 billion order from Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways for Trent XWB engines to power 50 Airbus A350 aircraft.
The order includes long-term care of the engines, Rolls-Royce said.
Earlier in the day at the Dubai Airshow, Etihad announced orders for 87 Airbus aircraft, including 50 A350s.
* Development of project will be funded through a combination of equity, shareholders' loans, bank loans and sale/lease proceeds from project
* Confirms that on 31 March, 16.4 million commbank perls IX capital notes were issued and allotted to successful applicants at A$100 each