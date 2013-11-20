Panera Bread exploring possible sale - Bloomberg
April 3 Panera Bread Co is considering strategic options, including a possible sale, after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
DUBAI Nov 20 The U.S. military on Wednesday began moving 12 U.S. aircraft on display at the Dubai Airshow to a nearby maintenance facility ahead of a major sandstorm and thunderstorm expected to hit the region, a spokesman for U.S. Air Force Central Command said.
Major David Faggard said U.S. officials decided to move the aircraft away from the static display at the air show given forecasts of 45-knot winds and severe thunderstorms.
Air show organizers said precautions were being taken to secure the display area, but they were unaware of plans by other aircraft owners to move their aircraft.
The U.S. military brought a wide array of aircraft to the show, including two helicopters, a stealthy Lockheed Martin Corp F-22, four V-22 tiltrotor aircraft built by Boeing Co and Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc, a Boeing F-15E fighter and a B-1 bomber.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 3 Autonomous car start-up Zoox said on Monday that former top U.S. safety regulator Mark Rosekind was joining the Silicon Valley company as its chief safety innovation officer, underscoring the key role regulation will play in the nascent autonomous driving sector.
* Karen Singer reports 10.2 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of April 3, 2017- SEC filing