* Company could opt out, or seek legal action
* Executive says Air Force approach runs counter to stated
goals
* Some wonder if budget woes will further delay helicopter
program
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 9 EADS could
opt out of a long-delayed U.S. Air Force competition to replace
its aging fleet of Sikorsky HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, unless
the Air Force dramatically revamps its rules for the contest,
the European company said on Monday.
Sean O'Keefe, chief executive of the U.S. unit of Europe's
largest aerospace company, said EADS had told top Air Force and
Pentagon officials the Air Force's draft request for proposals
was so narrowly written that it would essentially knock most
contenders out of the running.
He said EADS would also consider filing a formal protest
with the Government Accountability Office once the Air Force
released the final request for proposals in coming weeks.
"I think there's a serious doubt whether we're going to even
bother competing for something like this," O'Keefe told Reuters
in an interview at the Farnborough Airshow.
He said EADS has asked the Air Force if it would accept NATO
certification in lieu of the requirement for a U.S. certified
system, but had not received a definitive response. "They said,
submit it and we'll tell you later. There was no certainty at
all about whether there's comparability there."
O'Keefe, who served as Pentagon finance chief and Navy
Secretary earlier in his career, said the Air Force's approach
to this competition ran counter to the Pentagon's stated
commitment to stimulating competition and reforming acquisition.
Not allowing EADS to submit a bid based on a helicopter that
was already in service also flew in the face of calls by U.S.
defense officials for industry to spend more of its own money
developing new weapons systems, he said.
"In my mind, that's exactly counter to what the acquisition
reform argument is all about. It's counter to the view that
says, let's find a way to do this less expensively," he said.
The Air Force in March released a draft request for
proposals for the HH-60 replacement program, the latest chapter
in its ongoing drive to replace the aging aircraft.
The Air Force selected Boeing Co's twin-rotor Chinook
helicopter for the $15 billion program in 2006, spurring a spate
of legal protests and other actions, only to have the Pentagon
cancel the program in 2009.
Many executives also wonder how much of a priority the new
Air Force program will be if Congress does not find a way to
avert $500 billion in additional budget cuts on top of $487
billion in cuts already being implemented.
The Air Force is due to release the final request for
proposals in coming weeks, but one defense industry executive
said the release could be delayed until later this fall or
winter, after Congress deals with the issue of the additional
budget cuts.
O'Keefe said he was also frustrated by the Air Force's
decision to put off replacing its fleet of helicopters that
secure nuclear missile sites and extend the life of its aging
fleet of UH-1 helicopters.
EADS had hoped to bid for the order using the same
helicopter it now builds for the U.S. Army, arguing that buying
new aircraft would cost about the same as the extensive work
needed to extend the life of the existing ones.
"The frustration of working through some of this is what
motivated me to be much more vocal," he said.
EADS has thus far been thwarted in its drive to dramatically
expand in the U.S. market, first losing a $35 billion refueling
plane contract to Boeing Co and then watching the
acquisition programs it was pursuing repeatedly get deferred.