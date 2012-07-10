* U.S. plane maker to supply longer-range 'smart' bombs
* Embraer bidding for U.S. Air Force contract in Afghanistan
SAO PAULO, July 10 Brazil's Embraer
is announcing plans on Tuesday for Boeing Co to supply a
new weapons system for its light attack fighter, strengthening
its offer in a fiercely contested bid for a U.S. Air Force
contract in Afghanistan.
The new weapons system will offer longer-range "smart" bombs
guided by laser and GPS, Embraer said. The company will provide
details of the new system, first reported in the Estado de S.
Paulo newspaper, at the Farnborough Airshow later in the day.
With the Boeing weapons system on its Super Tucano fighter,
Embraer aims to bolster its bid for a $355 million Air Force
contract. The contract is for 20 light air support planes for
the Afghan military's counterinsurgency missions.
Embraer and privately held partner Sierra Nevada won the
contract in a prior round of bidding that the Air Force scrapped
earlier this year after a lawsuit by rival Hawker Beechcraft
.
An Embraer spokesman said the company's latest bid last
month included the Boeing weapons system.
Boeing's new role as subcontractor on the Super Tucano
reinforces growing ties between the U.S. and Brazilian aerospace
and defense industries.
The companies announced in June that they would collaborate
on some aspects of developing Embraer's KC-390 military
transport and refueling jet.
Boeing has also been working for years to land a Brazilian
jet fighter contract, worth an initial $4 billion, for its F-18
Super Hornet.