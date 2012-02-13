SINGAPORE Feb 13 Airbus CEO Tom Enders said he was concerned about growing trade tension over a European Union scheme to regulate airline emissions.

China has been an early opponent of the EU's cap-and-trade scheme, which has also drawn protests from the United States and India. An escalating row threatens to hamper efforts to work out an international solution to Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

"I am very worried about the consequences of that. What started out as a solution for the environment has become a source of potential trade conflict and that should be a worry for all of us," Enders said on Monday at an aviation conference coinciding with the Singapore airshow.

The head of the International Air Transport Association on Sunday called for the United Nations to get involved in brokering a deal triggered by the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme.